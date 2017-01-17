European Animation Industry Report 2017: Strategies, Trends and Opportunities - International Marketing is a Key Area for Improvement for European Animation Studios - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Animation studios in European countries such as France and Spain have emerged as the market leaders in Europe. This is in part driven by the proactive steps taken by the governments of these countries by offering a range of tax breaks. The European animation studios started partnering to produce animation content for Television. These alliances resulted in content suited for local population. This is particularly seen in countries such as France, UK, Germany and Spain.



However the European animated feature film industry is still has not achieved the popularity and global appeal of their American counterparts. The feature film industry is more expensive and riskier. However this medium has attracted the interests of animators in Europe, who have been building on their capabilities of producing animation content for TV.



International marketing is a key area for improvement for European animation studios. There are very few European films with trans-national success. This is partly due to the diverse cultural backgrounds. However this is undergoing change with a small number of local European productions enjoying European and global success. This includes films such as Chicken Run, Belleville Rendezvous etc.



The leading players in the European animation market are France, Spain, Germany and UK. The strong European demand growth has mainly been in television and the growth in TV animation content demand has boosted the animation market. The average budget for European feature films is around 6 million euros and only a few have exceeded 10 million euros, which is about one-tenth of the budget of Hollywood blockbusters.



