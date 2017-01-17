$200+ Billion Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients/API Market 2016-2021: Market is Expected to Reach USD 213.97 Billion by 2021 from USD 157.95 Billion in 2016 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients/API Market by Type (Innovative, Generic), Manufacturer (Captive, Merchant), Synthesis (Synthetic, Biotech), Product (mAb, Hormone) Drug (OTC, Rx), Therapy (Diabetes, Oncology, CNS, CVD) - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is expected to reach USD 213.97 Billion by 2021 from USD 157.95 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2021.

The market is segmented on the basis type, type of manufacturer, type of synthesis, type of drug, therapeutic application, and region.



Based on type, the APIs market is segmented into innovative and generic APIs. The innovative APIs segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2016. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of FDA approvals for new molecular entities, higher price commanded by innovative APIs as compared to their generic equivalents, and growing focus of innovator APIs companies on R&D for the development of novel innovative APIs products to cater to the previously unmet medical needs of the market



On the basis of type of manufacturer, the APIs market is segmented into captive and merchant manufacturers. The captive manufacturers segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2016. The large share of this segment can be can be attributed to the growing preference of companies to maintain in-house manufacturing of innovative APIs for their economic benefits.



On the basis of type of synthesis the, the APIs market is categorized into synthetic and biotech APIs. The synthetic APIs segment is estimated to command the largest in 2016. The emergence of new molecules in the market, increasing number of new product approvals, and technological advancements in the method of synthesis are major factors contributing to the growth of the synthetic APIs segment. However, the biotech APIs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.



The APIs market, on the basis of type of drug, is segmented into prescription drugs and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. In 2016, the prescription drugs segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the APIs market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing demand for these drugs owing to the growing incidence of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and respiratory disorders.



The APIs market, on the basis of therapeutic applications, is segmented into oncology, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, endocrinology, central nervous system (CNS) and neurological disorders, and other therapeutic applications. The oncology segment is estimated to account for the largest of the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market in 2016. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer globally, growing focus of pharmaceutical companies for the development of novel products for cancer treatment, and growing investments in the research activities for the development of novel therapies like targeted therapies which utilize anti-body drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer.



The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America will continue to lead the global market in the forecast period. Over the next five years, Asia Is expected to register highest growth rate.



Some of the prominent players in the market include Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Merck & Co. (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Mylan, Inc. (U.S.), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Sanofi (France), AbbVie (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), AstraZeneca plc (U.K.), Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.), and GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.).



