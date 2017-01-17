Global Clean Label Starches Market Report 2017: Global Sales of Clean Label Food and Beverage Products May Reach $180 Billion by 2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 17, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Clean/Simple label on the foods as a marketing tool and to offer value added option is the most important area in recent food markets. The clean label starches for simple food label are the fastest area of functional starches growing at 5 to 7 % depending on the market segment. This timely 175 page Clean Label Starches Report is combination of two separate groups of starches; Physically Modified and Enzyme Modified starches.

The two reports are enhanced to include the latest development, applications and the market information. Food formulators, marketers and the R & D teams can develop excellent approaches in their clean label product development capabilities. Our in-depth research, expert analysis in the areas of clean label starches has supported our clients, have helped technical and business professionals in R & D, marketing and purchasing make the right strategic decisions.

In response to consumer demands, manufacturers are trying to simplify ingredient lists by removing and replacing artificial additives. There are a range of projects trying to find technical solutions that enable manufacturers to produce so called "clean label" products. Reports present most pertinent materials on the highest value modified starches mainly for food applications.

Global sales of clean label food and beverage products may reach $180 billion by 2020. In 2015, global sales of clean label products to be $165 billion, with North America generating $62 billion of that sales total (Food Business News Oct. 2016).

It is also estimated that going forward 2014 to 2017 retail market for natural and organic foods and beverages will grow at an average yearly rate of - 10 %. Understanding that this represents - 5 to 7 % of total food processed restaurant and other channels.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Clean Label Food & Ingredient Market

II. Introduction: Modified Starch Properties & Applications

III. Clean Label Starches - Discussion

IV. Physically Modified Starches

1. Executive Summary

2. Physically Modified Starch - Process And Properties

3. Applications, Major Customers And Price Points

4. Markets, Manufacturers, Product Volumes And Price Points

5. Opportunities & Trends

6. Physically Modified Starch Recent Selected Research, Technology And Market Development Activities

7. Summary

V. Enzyme Modified Starches

1. Executive Summary

2. Process And Properties Brief Description

3. Markets, Manufacturers And Products

4. Selected Research And Technology Developments In Enzyme Modified Starches

5. Summary & References

VI. Other Technologies:Native Starches, Rice, Legume And Other

VII. Summary

