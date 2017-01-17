Global Molecular Diagnostics Research Report 2017: Focus on Technologies, Applications, Regulations, Markets and Companies to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of Jain PharmaBiotech's new report "Molecular Diagnostics - Technologies, Markets and Companies" to their offering.

The number of companies involved in molecular diagnostics has increased remarkably during the past few years. More than 1,000 companies have been identified to be involved in developing molecular diagnostics and 342 of these are profiled in the report along with tabulation of 811 collaborations. Despite the strict regulation, most of the development in molecular diagnostics has taken place in the United States, which has the largest number of companies.

The markets for molecular diagnostics technologies are difficult to estimate. Molecular diagnostics markets overlap with markets for non-molecular diagnostic technologies in the in vitro diagnostic market and are less well defined than those for pharmaceuticals. Molecular diagnostic markets are analyzed for 2015 according to technologies, applications and geographical regions. Forecasts are made up to 2025. A major portion of the molecular diagnostic market can be attributed to advances in genomics and proteomics. Biochip and nanobiotechnology are expected to make a significant contribution to the growth of molecular diagnostics.

This was the first commercial report on this topic and published as "DNA Diagnostics" in 1995 by PJB Publications, UK. A new edition in 1997 "Molecular Diagnostics I" as well as the next edition, "Molecular Diagnostics II" in 1999, were published by Decision Resources Inc, USA. All the three versions of the reports were well received and sold widely. The report has been rewritten several times since then.

Benefits of this report:

- This report has evolved during the past 20 years, profiting from feedback by numerous readers and experts.

- The most comprehensive and up-to-date one-stop source of information on technical and commercial aspects of molecular diagnostics.

- Includes profiles of 343 companies, the largest number in any report on this topic.

- 600 references, cited in the report are included in the bibliography.

- The text is supplemented by 101 tables and 15 figures.

Key Topics Covered:

Part I: Technologies & Applications

0. Executive Summary

1. Introduction

2. Molecular Diagnostic Technologies

3 DNA dendrimer signal amplification

3. Biochips, Biosensors, and Nanobiotechnology



4. Proteomic Technologies for Molecular Diagnostics

5. Molecular Diagnosis of Genetic Disorders

6. Molecular diagnosis of cardiovascular disorders

7. Molecular Diagnosis of Infections

8. Molecular Diagnosis of Cancer

9. Molecular Diagnostics in Biopharmaceutical Industry & Healthcare

10. Molecular Diagnostics in Forensic Medicine and Biological Warfare

11. References

Part II: Regulations, Markets & Companies



12. Ethics, Patents and Regulatory issues



13. Markets for Molecular Diagnostics



14. Companies involved in molecular diagnostics



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5cmsnv/molecular



Source: Jain PharmaBiotech

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716