Global Fluoropolymer Market in Healthcare Industry - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2020 - By Product Type & Application - Research and Markets

The global fluoropolymer market in the healthcare industry to grow at a CAGR of 7.19% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Fluoropolymer Market in the Healthcare Industry 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the fluoropolymer market in the healthcare industry across regions has been considered for market size calculation.

One trend in the market is increased expenditure on R&D. Competition in the global fluoropolymer market in the healthcare industry is intensifying. Vendors are developing innovative solutions and exploring new applications for the existing range of fluoropolymer products to stay ahead in the competition. They are investing increasingly in R&D to create better products. Moreover, the growing environmental and health concerns have led vendors to focus on the development of eco-friendly fluoropolymers with low toxicity, particularly in the healthcare industry. Extensive research is being undertaken to upgrade and optimize the performance of fluoropolymer products in healthcare applications.



According to the report, one driver in the market is replacement of plastics by fluoropolymers. Consumers in the healthcare industry are increasingly opting for fluoropolymers over plastics in packaging applications owing to their superior characteristics such as natural inertness and barrier properties. In recent years, the development of cheap bulk injection molding processes for the production of complex fluoropolymer products has further fueled the use of fluoropolymers instead of their counterparts. In addition, the inability of plastics to meet the stringent physical and biocompatibility necessities of advanced medical devices and drugs has prompted the healthcare companies to opt for fluoropolymers for their future endeavors.

Key Vendors:



Asahi Glass

Solvay

Honeywell

Daikin Industries

Chemours

3M



Other Prominent Vendors:



Arkema

Chicago Gasket

Dongyue Group

Flontech USA

Mexichem

NORELL

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

W. L. Gore & Associates

& Associates Zeus Industrial Products



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product type



Part 07: Market segmentation by application



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Market drivers



Part 11: Impact of drivers



Part 12: Market challenges



Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 14: Market trends



Part 15: Vendor landscape

Part 16: Appendix



