BH Global Limited - Directorate Change

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

Directorate Change

BH Global Limited ("the Company") is pleased to announce that Julia Chapman has agreed to join the Board of the Company with effect from 16 January 2017.

Julia Chapman is a solicitor qualified in England & Wales and in Jersey with over 25 years' experience in the investment fund and capital markets sector. After working at Simmons & Simmons in London, she moved to Jersey and became a partner of Mourant du Feu & Jeune (now Mourant Ozannes) in 1999. She was then appointed general counsel to Mourant International Finance Administration (the firm's fund administration division). Following its acquisition by State Street in April 2010, Julia was appointed European Senior Counsel for State Street's alternative investment business. In July 2012, Julia left State Street to focus on the independent provision of directorship and governance services to a small number of investment fund vehicles (including GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited and Henderson Far East Income Limited).

Sir Michael Bunbury, Chairman, commented: "We are delighted that Julia has accepted our invitation to join the Board, and we look forward to benefits her many years' experience as a director of both listed and unlisted funds will bring to the Company. 2016 was a strong year for the Company in terms of NAV uplift, and we are pleased by the feedback from investors and analysts noting the useful portfolio diversification benefits and downside volatility protection the Company offers in the current uncertain macroeconomic climate."

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhglobal.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001