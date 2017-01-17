CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - This new 150-page report "Additive Manufacturing: Review of Opportunities in Key Industries 2017" from SmarTech Publishing analyses and forecasts the main business opportunities in the 3D printing space. Sectors of the 3D printing industry that are covered include aerospace, automotive, medical, dental, oil and gas, and jewelry.

For those stakeholders with a broad interest in the future of 3D printing/additive manufacturing (3DP/AM), this report provides guidance on (1) adoption trends in six key segments of the 3DP/AM industry and (2) a wealth of 3DP/AM forecast data for each of those segments. The 3DP/AM market segments covered are: aerospace, automotive, medical, dental, jewelry and oil & gas.

The data in this report is taken from SmarTech Publishing's industry-leading industry analysis reports and its proprietary 3DP/AM market forecasting models. For each of the industry forecasts covered, analysis and forecasts are provided for 3D printing technologies, materials, printing services, software. Printer shipments forecasts are also included.

SmarTech Publishing believes that this report will help executive at printer OEMs, materials suppliers, service bureaus and investment firms form an accurate and detailed assessment of critical market trends.

Stratasys and 3D Systems continued to see decline in printer revenues in 2016. By contrast, a multitude of relatively new or somewhat niche vendors saw fairly strong growth, leading to a marginally depressed hardware market overall compared to historical norms. In 2017, the overall hardware market will begin its path to rebounding as next-generation systems better tailored to manufacturing use will become more widely commercially available and provide a more clear path towards realizing the value of AM.

The largest single sector of the 3D/AM business will be medicine that will account for $9.4 of total market value across various segments (including orthopedics, prosthetics, personalized surgery, orthotics, and more) by 2022. Although currently mostly confined to hospitals, it seems that medical professionals in their offices are already able to justify the use of an in-house 3D printer for medical assistance parts such as medical models and certain custom surgical tools or products, and even prosthetics. Meanwhile 3D printing has also created entirely new solutions that could not exist with previous technologies. While some of the players in this space are quite small, others are market leaders. Thus, global orthopedics giant Zimmer Biomet recently received FDA clearance for a first-of-its-kind ankle arthrodesis (ankle fusion) system featuring 3D-printed titanium reconstructive wedges. And Stryker has announced a new metal 3D-printed titanium spinal treatment device for patients suffering from degenerative disc disease.

3DP/AM revenues from the dentistry sector will reach $4.3 billion by 2022 and forecasts for dental 3D/AM have become much more bullish because of growing acceptance of 3DP by the leading dental suppliers. SmarTech Publishing expects that dentistry will, in particular offer new opportunities for desktop printers and dental-specific software.

The use of 3DP/AM continues to accelerate in aerospace sector with revenues for 3DP/AM expected in this sector reach $2.7 billion by 2022. Much of the recent activity was GE-related, but other important 3DP/AM announcements have come in 2016 and 2017 from Lockheed Martin, Textron and the Israeli Air Force. Although 3DP/AM is viewed negatively for existing production lines in aerospace, 3DP/AM will have definitively advanced from an experimental tool to a bona fide aerospace manufacturing revolution by 2018.

Revenues from 3DP/AM for automotive are expected to rise to $2.7 billion by 2022. Currently 3DP/AM systems are used to print parts for luxury cars and other low-volume vehicles. However, entirely new business models are now being explored for a much broader use of additive manufacturing. Strong recent examples of this include Local Motors' upcoming urban mobility solutions set to hit the market early 2017, as well as Divergent 3D's interconnect-based manufacturing approach for performance automobile chassis' which has now been invested in by global automotive giant PSA Group. SmarTech Publishing believes that 3D printing will be most attractive to the automobile industry through its ability to address mass reduction initiatives and ultimately fuel economy.

