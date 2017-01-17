Technavio market research analysts forecast the global student information system (SIS) marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 17% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global student information system marketfor 2017-2021. The report labels K-12 and higher education as the two main end-user segments for the SIS market. In 2016, the higher education segment accounted for over 63% of the market share, with the K-12 segment accounting for the remaining 37% of the student information systems market.

"Student information systems will assist schools to manage learning and non-learning activities on infrastructure, content, faculty, and lecture delivery efficiently. The implementation of these software programs also simplifies the management of external activities such as the purchase of e-learning content and other resources as per their budgetary constraints," says Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst at Technavio for education technologyresearch.

Technavio education analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global SIS market:

Inclusion of multiple stakeholders

Extended functionality of SIS

Increased application of analytics in education

The SIS software is designed and developed to include students, districts, parents, and state systems as a part of the users, beyond faculty and administrative department. The software provides access to parents to gain a real-time information and understanding about their children's performance. They can log in and check for the attendance, schoolwork, and participation in extra-curricular activities. Through this way, schools and colleges are trying to maintain a formal communication system with parents as well as the state education departments. The entire process of communication has become quite hassle-free and offers a single platform for accessing any information.

Traditionally, schools and colleges collected and stored data manually, which was a cumbersome task. They were exposed to various risks and faced multiple problems such as data redundancy, inaccurate data entry, lack of available security checks, and rigidity to change and access data. The student information software is one such software that helps institutions to overcome these difficulties. It helps in collecting student data such as online enrollment, admission, attendance, performance, and behavior through various modules. Further, SIS can build a centralized database for storing such data. Therefore, using such software enables schools and colleges manage information better and maintain an updated record of students' information.

It is essential that educators and administrators have access to data with which they can drive student performance keeping in mind measurable metrics to fulfill institutions' goals and missions. Institutions have designated professionals that maintain their database in credible and secure data infrastructures to ensure smooth and sustained application of analytics. This data is used as a strategic asset by institutions as it assists in operational and business decision-making and planning.

"Administration departments in institutions can strategically develop intervention policies and corrective measures to increase student intake and improve performance," says Jhansi.

