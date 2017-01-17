VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Apivio Systems Inc. ("Apivio" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AVP) advises that it is aware of the announcement this morning by Nuri Telecom Company Limited that it is making an offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the Company for C$0.40. The Company is reviewing the offer and will make a further announcement in due course after consideration by its board and consultation with its advisors.

About Apivio Systems

Apivio Systems Inc. is a Canadian technology company principally engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sale of communications equipment and software. It has a wholly-owned Korean subsidiary with an established track record of supplying VoIP telephone equipment and other products to major Korean and international telecommunications carriers. For more information regarding the Company, please visit www.apivio.com.

This press release has been prepared by Apivio Systems Inc. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Rob Bakshi

President and Chief Executive Officer

Apivio Systems Inc.

604-343-4200

rbakshi@apivio.com



Babak Pedram

Investor Relations

Virtus Advisory Group Inc.

416-644-5081

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com