

CHRYSALIS VCT PLC 17 JANUARY 2017



NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS



1. Name of the issuer



CHRYSALIS VCT PLC



2. State whether the notification relates to: (i) a transaction notified in accordance with DR3.1.2 R; or (ii) LR 9.8.6R(1) or (iii) a disclosure made in accordance with section 793 of the Companies Act 2006.



NOTIFICATION IN RESPECT OF (i) ONLY



3. Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities/director



CHRIS KAY (PDMR)



4. State whether notification relates to a person connected with a person discharging managerial responsibilities/director named in 3 and identify the connected person



NOTIFICATION IN RESPECT OF PERSON NAMED IN 3



5. Indicate whether the notification is in respect of a holding of the person referred to in 3 or 4 above or in respect of a non-beneficial interest



NOTIFICATION IN RESPECT A HOLDING OF PERSON NAMED IN 3



6. Description of shares (including class), debentures or derivatives or financial instruments relating to shares



ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH



7. Name of registered shareholders(s) and, if more than one, the number of shares held by each of them



CHRIS KAY



8. State the nature of the transaction



ACQUISITION OF SHARES



9. Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares acquired



25,000 ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH



10. Percentage of issued class acquired (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)



0.14%



11. Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares disposed



NIL



12. Percentage of issued class disposed (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)



NIL



13. Price per share or value of transaction



63.315p



14. Date and place of transaction



17 January 2017, London



15. Total holding following notification and total percentage holding following notification (any treasury shares should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)



399,855 ORDINARY SHARES (1.34% OF ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES)



16. Date issuer informed of transaction



17 January 2017



If a person discharging managerial responsibilities has been granted options by the issuer complete the following boxes



17. Date of grant



N/A



18. Period during which or date on which it can be exercised



N/A 19. Total amount paid (if any) for grant of the option



N/A



20. Description of shares or debentures involved (class and number)



N/A



21. Exercise price (if fixed at time of grant) or indication that price is to be fixed at the time of exercise



N/A



22. Total number of shares or debentures over which options held following notification



N/A



23. Any additional information



N/A



24. Name of contact and telephone number for queries



GRANT WHITEHOUSE (COMPANY SECRETARY) TEL: 020 7630 4333



