This intensive 2 day course will equip you with the skills required to effectively evaluate companies and assets. Conducted by a former City banker the course starts with an overview of different equity valuation methods and explains fundamental framework.
Working through models and case studies based on real companies you will have a chance to go through various ratios including cash flows, discount rates and periods, DCF, capital structure and understand the important parameters that can cause the valuation to break down if overlooked.
Main Topics Covered During This Training
The core valuation approaches: enterprise and equity value
Calculating key multiples: EBITDA, EBIT, P/E, P/E/G
Calculating operating and credit ratios
Analysing trading and transaction comparables
Corporate analysis and financial statements review
Calculation and interpretation of key ratios
DCF valuation
WACC and terminal value calculation
LBO Valuation in practice
Case studies and exercises throughout the programme
What Will You Learn
Differentiate and apply the main types of equity valuation
Evaluate balance sheet as well as profit and loss accounts and cash flow statements
Use comparative company valuation and calculate multiples in practice
Have an understanding of the DCF model structure and how it is used to value a company in practice
Learn the fundamentals of future cash flow valuation
Calculate the cost of capital and understand the basics of discounted rates and periods
Understand the basics of discounted rates and periods
Build the bridge between enterprise and equity valuation
