Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Equity Valuation Training" conference to their offering.

This intensive 2 day course will equip you with the skills required to effectively evaluate companies and assets. Conducted by a former City banker the course starts with an overview of different equity valuation methods and explains fundamental framework.

Working through models and case studies based on real companies you will have a chance to go through various ratios including cash flows, discount rates and periods, DCF, capital structure and understand the important parameters that can cause the valuation to break down if overlooked.

Main Topics Covered During This Training

The core valuation approaches: enterprise and equity value

Calculating key multiples: EBITDA, EBIT, P/E, P/E/G

Calculating operating and credit ratios

Analysing trading and transaction comparables

Corporate analysis and financial statements review

Calculation and interpretation of key ratios

DCF valuation

WACC and terminal value calculation

LBO Valuation in practice

Case studies and exercises throughout the programme

What Will You Learn

Differentiate and apply the main types of equity valuation

Evaluate balance sheet as well as profit and loss accounts and cash flow statements

Use comparative company valuation and calculate multiples in practice

Have an understanding of the DCF model structure and how it is used to value a company in practice

Learn the fundamentals of future cash flow valuation

Calculate the cost of capital and understand the basics of discounted rates and periods

Understand the basics of discounted rates and periods

Build the bridge between enterprise and equity valuation

For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zcjj4w/equity_valuation

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170117006222/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Professional Development and Training, Investment Banking