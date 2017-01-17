Service Portfolio Transformation and Converged Fixed-Mobile Offers Build Double-Digit Growth Opportunities in Colombia Telecommunications Services Market

Competition and market consolidation augment industry convergence, finds Frost & Sullivan's Digital Media team

BOGOTÃ, Colombia, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- New business models such as over-the-top (OTT) video services from operators and content providers, business and home applications of broadband services, and machine-to-machine and payment applications in mobile networks are transforming and consolidating telecommunication services in Colombia. Stakeholders and investors need to offer value-added services, new sustainable business models and advanced technology in order to thrive in an evolving ecosystem.

"Traditional telecommunication services will experience increasing competition and lower margins, therefore market participants will need to think outside of the box and elevate their message by raising it above 'connectivity' - forging new narratives around business innovation and digital transformation capabilities," said Frost & Sullivan Digital Transformation Senior Industry Analyst Gina Sanchez.

Colombia Total Telecommunications Services Market, Forecast to 2021, new analysis from Frost & Sullivan's Communication Services Growth Partnership Service, finds that industry consolidation is likely to continue due to increasing capital expenditure requirements and decreasing margins. Projects and service portfolio transformation, seamless fixed-mobile convergence, and non-traditional sources of revenue will drive growth in the future.

Colombia's total revenue from the telecommunications services market reached $9.1 billion in 2015 and is expected to top 11.5 billion by 2021 driven by TV and video services, mobile connectivity demand, bundled offerings, network upgrades and expansion as well as recovery of purchasing power.

While mobile data, fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and Internet protocol television (IPTV) revenue services grew by double digits in 2015, mobile and fixed-voice services presented a significant drop due to decreasing mobile termination rates and substitution for other types of communication.

Azteca Telecomunicaciones, a regional player, and Orange Business, a global player, are examples of innovative companies that are growing above the market due to customer service, innovation and network expansion.

"Going forward, players will need to identify a vertical focus based on their skills, expertise, and partnerships," noted Sanchez. "They should monetize new opportunities through innovative business models and introduce fresh capabilities and resources when developing new processes."

