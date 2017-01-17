Global Anemia Drugs Market (Iron Deficiency, Sickle Cell, CKD, Aplastic Anemia) Analysis By Region, By Country 2016-2021: Market is Forecasted to Grow at a CAGR of 9.05% During 2016-2021F - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Anemia Drugs Market (Iron Deficiency, Sickle Cell, CKD, Aplastic Anemia): Analysis By Region, By Country (2016-2021)" report to their offering.

Global Anemia Drugs Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 9.05% during 2016-2021F, on account of rising incidences of anemia globally.



North America region remains the major market followed by Europe in the actual period, while APAC and ROW region will witness strong growth in the forecast period.



According to the report, Global Anemia Drugs Market: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021), Global Anemia Drugs market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over -9.05% during 2016-2021.



Scope of the Report



The report provides Segmentation and Pipeline Analysis by Anemia Type



- Iron Deficiency Anemia

- Chronic Kidney Disease related Anemia

- Sickle Cell Anemia

- Aplastic Anemia



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations

3.1. North America and Europe to Generate High Revenue

3.2. Opportunity in Rare Anemia

3.3. Growing Inclination Towards Hypoxia inducible factor (HIF) Stabilizers



4. Global Anemia Drugs Market: An Overview



4.1. Product Overview



4.2. Global Anemia Drugs Market

4.1.1. By Value (Historic 2011-15)

4.1.2. By Value (Forecast 2016E-2021F)



4.3. Global Iron Deficiency Anemia Drugs Market

4.2.1. By Value (Historic 2011-15)

4.2.2. By Value (Forecast 2016E-2021F)



4.4. Global CKD Anemia Drugs Market

4.4.1. By Value (Historic 2011-15)

4.4.2. By Value (Forecast 2016E-2021F)



4.5. Global Sickle Cell Anemia Drugs Market

4.5.1. By Value (Historic 2011-15)

4.5.2. By Value ( Forecast 2016E-2021F)



4.6. Global Aplastic Anemia Drugs Market

4.6.1. By Value (Historic 2011-15)

4.6.2. By Value ( Forecast 2016E-2021F)



4.7. Anemia Drugs Pipeline Analysis

4.7.1. Sickle Cell Anemia

4.7.2. CKD Anemia

4.7.3. Aplastic Anemia

4.7.4. Iron Deficiency Anemia

4.7.5. Myelodysplastic syndrome Anemia



5. North America Anemia Drugs Market: An Analysis



5.1. North America Anemia Drugs Market

5.1.1.By Value (Historic 2011-15)

5.1.2.By Value (Forecast 2016E-2021F)



5.2. North America Anemia Drugs Market: Country Overview - US, Canada



6. Europe Anemia Drugs Market: An Analysis



6.1. Europe Anemia Drugs Market

6.1.1. By Value (Historic 2011-15)

6.1.2. By Value (Forecast 2016E-2021F)



6.2. Europe Anemia Drugs Market: Country Overview - UK, Germany



7. APAC Anemia Drugs Market: An Analysis



7.1. APAC Anemia Drugs Market

7.1.1.By Value (Historic 2011-15)

7.1.2.By Value (Forecast 2016E-2021F)



7.2. North America Anemia Drugs Market: Country Overview - India



8. Latin America Anemia Drugs Market: An Analysis



8.1. Latin America Anemia Drugs Market

8.1.1.By Value (Historic 2011-15)

8.1.2.By Value (Forecast 2016E-2021F)



8.2. Latin America Anemia Drugs Market: Country Overview - Brazil



9. MEA Anemia Drugs Market: An Analysis



9.1. MEA Anemia Drugs Market

9.1.1.By Value (Historic 2011-15)

9.1.2.By Value (Forecast 2016E-2021F)



9.2. MEA Anemia Drugs Market: Country Overview - South Africa



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Trends

10.2. Drivers

10.3. Challenges



11. M&A and Licensing Route to the Anemia Drugs Treatment Market



12. SWOT Analysis



13. Porter Five Force Model



14. Company Profiling and Drug Market Potential



- Acceleron Pharma

- Akebia therapeutics

- Bayer AG

- Bluebird bio

- Celgene Corporation

- Eli Lilly

- Fibrogen

- GlaxoSmithKline

- Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

- GlycoMimetics

- Mast Therapeutics

- Onconova Therapeutics

- Pieris Pharmaceuticals

- Regen biopharma



