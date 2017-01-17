Research and Markets - Global Artificial Pancreas Devices System Market Growth of 7.40%, 2016-2020 with Medtronic, Insulet, Tandem Diabetes Care & Roche Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Artificial Pancreas Devices System Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The global artificial pancreas devices system market to grow at a CAGR of 7.40% during the period 2016-2020.
Global Artificial Pancreas Devices System Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing focus on closed loop systems. The increasing demand for APDS has driven the vendors to undertake extensive clinical trials toward product improvement, which are expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. The vendors such as Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, Johnson & Johnson, and Insulet are currently focusing on the development of closed loop APDS, which is expected to propel the market growth owing to its potential advantages compared with existing APDS. The existing open loop APDS are low glucose suspend devices with semi-automation. As these systems are not integrated with advanced algorithms, the required user intervention is at a moderate level. On the contrary, closed-loop APDS are externally worn medical devices, which would enable individuals with type 1 diabetes to regulate blood glucose levels in a fully automated way with zero intervention required from the user.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing initiatives of research organizations fostering innovation in the market. The inspiring initiatives of research organizations such as JDRF enable the development of innovative products in the market. JDRF launched Artificial Pancreas Project in 2006 to foster the development of an artificial pancreas to help individuals with diabetes. Subsequently, JDRF collaborated with Medtronic in 2014 to develop a novel redundant sensor system, which is designed to boost the accuracy and reliability of APDS. The research also focused on the development of orthogonally redundant sensor system, which integrates an electrochemical sensor along with an optical sensor to provide accurate glucose values.
Key Vendors:
- Medtronic
- Johnson & Johnson
- Insulet
- Tandem Diabetes Care
- Roche
Other Prominent Vendors:
- Beta Bionics
- Bigfoot Biomedical
- Cellnovo
- Dexcom
- Dose Safety
- DreaMed Diabetes
- Inreda Diabetic
- Type Zero Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: An overview of pancreas and diabetes
Part 06: Need for better systems in the management of diabetes
Part 07: Artificial pancreas device system
Part 08: Initiatives for the development of APDS
Part 09: FDA's role in fostering the development of APDS
Part 10: Reimbursement scenario
Part 11: Key clinical trials
Part 12: Market landscape
Part 13: Market segmentation by categories
Part 14: Geographical segmentation
Part 15: Market drivers
Part 16: Impact of drivers
Part 17: Market challenges
Part 18: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 19: Market trends
Part 20: Vendor landscape
Part 21: Key vendor analysis
Part 22: Appendix
