Research and Markets - Global Artificial Pancreas Devices System Market Growth of 7.40%, 2016-2020 with Medtronic, Insulet, Tandem Diabetes Care & Roche Dominating

The global artificial pancreas devices system market to grow at a CAGR of 7.40% during the period 2016-2020.



Global Artificial Pancreas Devices System Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing focus on closed loop systems. The increasing demand for APDS has driven the vendors to undertake extensive clinical trials toward product improvement, which are expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. The vendors such as Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, Johnson & Johnson, and Insulet are currently focusing on the development of closed loop APDS, which is expected to propel the market growth owing to its potential advantages compared with existing APDS. The existing open loop APDS are low glucose suspend devices with semi-automation. As these systems are not integrated with advanced algorithms, the required user intervention is at a moderate level. On the contrary, closed-loop APDS are externally worn medical devices, which would enable individuals with type 1 diabetes to regulate blood glucose levels in a fully automated way with zero intervention required from the user.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing initiatives of research organizations fostering innovation in the market. The inspiring initiatives of research organizations such as JDRF enable the development of innovative products in the market. JDRF launched Artificial Pancreas Project in 2006 to foster the development of an artificial pancreas to help individuals with diabetes. Subsequently, JDRF collaborated with Medtronic in 2014 to develop a novel redundant sensor system, which is designed to boost the accuracy and reliability of APDS. The research also focused on the development of orthogonally redundant sensor system, which integrates an electrochemical sensor along with an optical sensor to provide accurate glucose values.

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

Insulet

Tandem Diabetes Care

Roche



Beta Bionics

Bigfoot Biomedical

Cellnovo

Dexcom

Dose Safety

DreaMed Diabetes

Inreda Diabetic

Type Zero Technologies



