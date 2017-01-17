Drug Delivery Technology Market Growth at CAGR of 7.2% by 2021: Increasing Demand for Self Administration & Home Care - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The drug delivery technology market is projected to reach USD 1,669.40 Billion by 2021 from USD 1,179.20 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for biologics, technological advancements, and new product launches are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Furthermore, self-administration & home care and rising demand for biosimilars and generic drugs offer significant growth opportunities for player operating in the market. On the other hand, risk of needle-stick injuries and side effects of drugs may restraint the growth of the market.

The market is segmented based on route of administration, facility of use, and region. Based on route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, injectable, topical, nasal, ocular, pulmonary, implantable, and transmucosal. In 2016, the oral drug delivery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to the factors such as, orally administered drugs can be conveniently stored and are portable, economical, noninvasive, and safe. No special training is required for the administration of these drugs, which is a major factor driving the growth of this market.

Based on facility of use, the drug delivery technology market is segmented into the hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers/clinics, home care settings, diagnostic centers, and other facilities of use. In 2016, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This can be primarily attributed to factors such as the significant number of inpatient and outpatient visits in hospitals as compared to other end users and the requirement of large volumes of drugs and their respective delivery devices to cater to the demand of this patient pool. Additionally, the increasing need for drug administration due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, patient compliance, and safety are all factors contributing to the growth of the market for hospitals.



Companies Mentioned:



3M

Antares Pharma, Inc.

Bayer AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Glaxosmithkline PLC

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi



