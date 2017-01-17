Biotech Showcase' 2017 gathered 3,000+ investors and executives from the life sciences industry in San Francisco last week

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO and CARLSBAD, California, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Biotech Showcase', the largest event of the year where innovative biotech companies present to investors, wrapped up in San Francisco last week. The event was attended by over 900 investors representing over USD 300 billion in available capital. Produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, Biotech Showcase was attended by 3,300 delegates overall, a 32% increase over 2016.

"Biotech Showcase continues to grow year over year, and is now not only the leading investor event for the life sciences industry, but the largest event of this type, globally," said Sara Jane Demy, Founder and CEO, Demy-Colton. "The quality and caliber of presenting companies is a key factor in the overall success of the event, but it really is the extraordinary level of healthcare investors that makes Biotech Showcase a 'must attend' event."

"There is a clear demand for Biotech Showcase, and we are doing everything possible to meet that demand," said Anna Chrisman, Group Managing Director, EBD Group. "We have expanded to two locations and have grown our program offerings to include cell and gene therapies and rare disease, in addition to our concurrent events, Digital Medicine Showcase and Medtech Showcase. The event continues to act as a priority venue for investors in town for the busiest week of the year."

Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking event where biotech-investment deals are initiated that directly impact innovation and drug development for the coming year, and beyond. Over the course of three days, thousands of executives from pharma, biotech and finance gather for the industry's biggest biotech investing event.

Large pharma companies brought their teams to the event, including AstraZeneca, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Roche, Shire and Takeda, among others. Major sponsors included AstraZeneca, Covington, Hogan Lovells, inVentiv Health, Johnson & Johnson Innovation and Lonza. As well, the conference is supported by these sponsors and professional advisors.

Attendees of Biotech Showcase came from over 1,800 companies from 50 countries. As well, the event had 400 company presentations and 21 program panels and workshops, and 36 exhibitors between Biotech Showcase, Digital Medicine Showcase and Medtech Showcase. Perhaps most impressively, this year Biotech Showcase attracted 900 investors, representing an increase of 50% over 2016.

The next Biotech Showcase will be held January 8-10, 2018 in San Francisco. For more information go to BiotechShowcase.com.

