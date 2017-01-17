Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2017) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that 10 investment advisory firms have agreed to pay penalties ranging from $35,000 to $100,000 to settle charges that they violated the SEC's investment adviser pay-to-play rule by receiving compensation from public pension funds within two years after campaign contributions made by the firms' associates.

According to the SEC's orders, investment advisers are subject to a two-year timeout from providing compensatory advisory services either directly to a government client or through a pooled investment vehicle after political contributions were made to a candidate who could influence the investment adviser selection process for a public pension fund or appoint someone with such influence. The SEC's orders find that these 10 firms violated the two-year timeout by accepting fees from city or state pension funds after their associates made campaign contributions to elected officials or political candidates with the potential to wield influence over those pension funds.

"The two-year timeout is intended to discourage pay-to-play practices in the investment of public money, including public pension funds," said LeeAnn Ghazil Gaunt, Chief of the SEC Enforcement Division's Public Finance Abuse Unit. "Advisory firms must be mindful of the restrictions that can arise from campaign contributions made by their associates."

Without admitting or denying the findings, the 10 firms consented to the SEC's orders finding they violated Section 206(4) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and Rule 206(4)-5. The firms are censured and must pay the following monetary penalties:

Adams Capital Management - $45,000

Aisling Capital - $70,456

Alta Communications - $35,000

Commonwealth Venture Management Corporation - $75,000

Cypress Advisors - $35,000

FFL Partners - $75,000

Lime Rock Management - $75,000

NGN Capital - $100,000

Pershing Square Capital Management - $75,000

The Banc Funds Company - $75,000

The SEC's investigations were coordinated by Louis A. Randazzo, who conducted them along with Kevin B. Currid, Brian Fagel, Natalie G. Garner, William T. Salzmann, and Monique Winkler of the Public Finance Abuse Unit and Kelly Gibson and Benjamin D. Schireson of the Philadelphia Regional Office.