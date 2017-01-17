Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Repo Market" conference to their offering.
This 1 day course is designed for delegates who are either new to the business of bond repurchase agreements (repos) or want to refresh their knowledge. You will learn how repos are priced, settled and why they are transacted by different participants in the market, including pension funds, hedge funds, market makers and derivatives users. You will also learn about bonds and key money market operations.
You will have a chance to explore applications of repos for risk management, speculation and arbitrage purposes with a particular emphasis on the relationship between the bond repo market and derivatives such as swaps and exchange traded bond futures.
By the end of this course you will:
Understand the repo market, its main players and types of transactions
Explore the cash flows associated with different repo transactions
Learn about different repo applications including yield curve trading, matched book trading and basis trading with futures
Be able to identify and assess the risks arising from using repo and how to minimise the exposure to those risks
Explore the recent market trends, the impact of the crisis and future developments
Main Topics Covered During This Training
The repo in the context of the money markets
Bond market overview
The repo market: main participants market size
Repo instrument explained
The mechanics of repo agreements
Pricing and settlement
Use or repo by different market participants
