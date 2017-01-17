A changing global political climate, improved relations between countries, and steps toward gender equality in the workplace are some of the factors currently shaping the African and Asian textiles industry. Details on the empowerment of textile workers across the world are some of this week's featured stories on BizVibe. BizVibe is the world's smartest B2B marketplace and allows users to connect with over seven million companies around the globe.

Minimum wage increases for textile workers in Nigeria

The National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) and the Nigeria Textile Garment and Tailoring Employers Association (NTGTEA) signed the 46th National Collective Agreement in late December 2016, increasing the minimum wage for textile workers by 13% to Nigerian Naira 32,000.

This wage hike will enable workers in the textile industry to better face the struggles associated with Nigeria's current economic recession. Collective bargaining has proven to be extremely effective in achieving wage increases for workers in this industry, having resulted in an overall wage increase of 46% since 2012.

Work in the textile industry is empowering women in Bangladesh

Bangladesh's textile industry is labor-intensive and contributes around 20% of the country's GDP. The textile industry is an essential part of Bangladesh's economy and requires a large number of skilled workers. 90% of employees in Bangladesh's textile industry are women.

Jobs in the textile industry allow women in Bangladesh to become economically empowered. As the technologies used in the industry become more advanced, more women will be employed, allowing them to make financial contributions to their households, earn their own wages, and become financially independent.

Reduced sanctions on Myanmar will revive textile industry

The US's recent decision to lift economic sanctions on Myanmar is expected to help revive the country's stunted textile and apparel industry and boost the economy. This will also create countless jobs, improving the quality of life for textile industry workers and giving many others new opportunities for employment. The US is expected to grant Myanmar GSP benefits in the near future, which will create further growth opportunities for the textile and apparel industry.

As of early 2016, there were approximately only 200 textile and apparel factories left in Myanmar. However, over the last year, more than 15 foreign companies have entered the textile and apparel market in Myanmar, and many more are expected to follow.

