Welcomed 34 ETFs from 13 Issuers in Fourth Quarter

Bats Global Markets, Inc. (Bats: BATS), the #1 stock market operator for exchange-traded fund trading, today announced that Deutsche Asset Management, ProShares and Cambria have switched a total of 15 ETFs to Bats since late December.

The ProShares (three funds) and Cambria (four) transfers began trading on the Bats ETF Marketplace December 29th and increased the number of issues which switched to Bats in 2016 to 11, all from NYSE Arca. The eight switches from Deutsche Asset Management listed on Friday, January 6th. A list of the transferred ETFs is at the bottom of the release.

In addition to these transfers, the Bats ETF Marketplace listed 20 new products in December from six different issuers, including new partners NuShares (six funds) and PowerShares(two). Amplify (one), Elkhorn (nine), Exchange-Traded Concepts(one) and Pacer(one) also issued new ETFs on Bats during the month.

Laura Morrison, SVP, Global Head of Exchange Traded Products said: "In a highly competitive marketplace, our ability to attract the industry's leading issuers to the Bats ETF Marketplace comes from our unique focus on ETFs and the way they're traded. We appreciate the support of our listing and trading partners look forward to continued momentum in 2017."

In December alone, Bats welcomed 27 ETFs from eight providers to its U.S. market and in the fourth quarter, Bats welcomed a total 34 ETFs from 13 providers.

Bats remained the largest exchange operator for U.S. ETF trading over 2016 and won 30% of all new U.S. ETF listings vs only 9% for 2015. Including transfers from competitor venues, Bats welcomed 85 ETF listings to its U.S. market, an increase of 145% over 2015. During the year, Bats won 17% of ETF switches. There are now 144 ETFs listed on Bats ETF Marketplace, from 24 different issuers.

Bats continues to prioritize market quality and depth of liquidity for ETPs listing and trading on Bats: in July, the company announced a liquidity management provider (LMP) program to incentivize ETP liquidity providers. In addition, the company further plans to boost its ETP market incentive plan for market makers who play pivotal role throughout lifecycle of ETPs, regulatory approval pending.

DECEMBER SWITCHES

The Cambria products include:

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (Bats: GAA)

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (Bats: FYLD)

Cambria Sovereign High Yield Bond ETF (Bats: SOVB)

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (Bats: VAMO)

The Deutsche Asset Management products include:

Deutsche X-trackers MSCI Southern Europe Hedged Equity ETF (Bats: DBSE)

Deutsche X-trackers MSCI Spain Hedged Equity ETF (Bats: DBSP)

Deutsche X-trackers MSCI Italy Hedged Equity ETF (Bats: DBIT)

Deutsche X-trackers MSCI EAFE Small Cap Hedged Equity ETF (Bats: DBES)

Deutsche X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Hedged Equity ETF (Bats: JPNH)

Deutsche X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (Bats: HDEE)

Deutsche X-trackers MSCI Eurozone High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (Bats: HDEZ)

Deutsche X-trackers Dow Jones Hedged International Real Estate ETF (Bats: DBRE)

The ProShares products include:

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (Bats: NOBL)

ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (Bats: EUDV)

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (Bats: EFAD)

