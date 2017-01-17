

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conservative radio host and Fox News contributor Laura Ingraham revealed Tuesday she is considering running for the U.S. Senate seat from Virginia in 2018.



A run by Ingraham would set up a potential matchup with Senator Tim Kaine, D-Virg., the Democratic vice-presidential nominee.



'I'm considering,' Ingraham said in an appearance on 'Fox & Friends' but noted that she has not made any decisions yet.



She added, 'I think it's always good to mix things up, and I've been in Washington for a long time, and I have great respect for the Congress and institutions of government.'



Ingraham suggested she's been encouraged to run by a number of well connected people in Virginia, which she described as 'very flattering.'



A vocal supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, Ingraham pointed to her experience as a speechwriter in President Ronald Reagan's administration and a law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.



However, Ingraham could face tough competition in a Republican primary, as reports have suggested a number of individuals are considering running for the GOP nomination.



Former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, R-Virg., Rep. Dave Brat, R-Virg., and Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Virg., are all seen as potential candidates.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX