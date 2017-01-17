According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global wireless chargers market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of more than 26%.

This research report titled 'Global Wireless Chargers Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. To calculate the market size, the report considers the shipment of transmitters used in wireless chargers worldwide.

Wireless technology is gaining momentum in every electronic product used in different segments. With the use of electronic devices growing in every consumer application, it has now become a necessity to offer improved convenience with better battery life to the devices. Hence, with the advances in technology, wireless chargers are gaining popularity in consumer electronics segment.

Technavio's hardware and semiconductor analysts categorize the global wireless chargers market into four major segments by technology. They are:

Magnetic resonance

Radio frequency

Inductive coupling technology

Other microwave optical beam

The top three technology segments for the global wireless chargers market are:

Global wireless chargers market by inductive coupling technology

The global wireless chargers market by inductive coupling technology will grow at a CAGR of 23.24% during the forecast period.

Inductive wireless charging market share accounted for more than 40% of the global revenue in 2016. Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) Qi standard based on inductive technology is widely accepted. It has a large group of partners and certified products. It provides a charging efficiency in the range of 80%-90%.

According to Navin Rajendra, an industry expert on embedded systems from Technavio, "Inductive charging for global electric vehicles is growing. It energizes the EV batteries with the magnetic field. It is also estimated that more than 208 million units of EV with inductive charging will be sold by the end of the forecast period

Global wireless chargers market by magnetic resonance technology

The global wireless chargers market by magnetic resonance technology will grow at a CAGR of 31.75% during the forecast period.

Resonance wireless charging is dependent on a high-frequency oscillating magnetic field. The energy is transferred between coils operating at the same resonant frequency. The resonant technology is more complex than inductive charging. The coils are loosely coupled, and the efficiency in some applications is less.

"Low-efficiency resonant wireless power transfer allows flexible orientation of products, supports multiple devices, allows power flow through surfaces such as wood, granite, concrete, and extends the wireless range. Rezence application has created a common standard for magnetic resonance wireless charging," says Navin.

Global wireless chargers market by radio frequency technology

The global wireless chargers market by radio frequency technology will grow at a CAGR of 28.63% during the forecast period.

Radio frequency is transmitted from billions of radio transmitters across the globe. It includes radio frequency transmitted from mobile telephones, mobile base stations, television, radio broadcast stations, and handheld radios. Radio frequency enables wireless charging of low-powered devices. The benefits of radio frequency energy have simplified the product design, usability, and reliability.

The increase in the number of potential transmitters to harvest radio frequency energy has enabled the wireless charging of wireless devices such as cellular phones and laptops. With the potential uses and increasing use of radio frequency energy in all applications, it is estimated that the RF technology sector in wireless charging will grow at a CAGR of above 40% during the forecast period.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Energizer Holdings

Evatran Group

Powermat Technologies

Qualcomm

WiTricity

