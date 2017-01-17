

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to rise Tuesday, adding to strong recent gains amid lingering concerns about the transition from Obama to Trump.



The rally in U.S. stocks has run out of steam, and President-elect Trump has stated his discomfort with a strong dollar, boosting gold's value.



A slew of Federal Reserve speakers have failed to provide much clarity on the interest rate outlook for 2017.



Today, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said that Trump's stimulus spending 'will more likely result in inflationary pressures,' and is 'relatively more likely to be accompanied by increases in interest rates.'



On the other hand, the Fed is unlikely to snuff out expansion because inflation is 'simply not a problem,' Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley said Tuesday.



Feb. gold settles at $1,212.90/oz, up $16.70, or 1.4%, the highest in two months.



