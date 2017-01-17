Global Markets for Self Healing Materials: 2017-2024 - The Market for Self-Healing Materials Will Reach $2.4 Billion By 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Markets for Self Healing Materials: 2017 - 2024" report to their offering.

This new report revisits the market potential for self-healing materials from our last full market report that was issued in May of 2015. Self-healing is an area of smart coatings and materials with significant market potential. In our previous analysis we projected a market potential of $2.7 billion ($US) by 2020. However, in any market with significant upside there are new developments, entrants, approaches and insights. The analysis within the report accounts for these and more.



This report quantifies the markets for self-healing materials in electronics, construction, automotive energy, medical, military and aerospace applications. The types of materials covered comprise reversible polymers, shape memory materials, vascular systems, capsule-based systems and biologically based materials. We also take a look at newer types of self-healing materials. In the analysis we evaluate how individual markets have evolved as well as the progress and suitability of the various technical approaches new and old.



The report provides eight-year revenue forecasts for self-healing materials in all of the applications covered with breakouts for the various types of self-healing materials. We also discuss the business models currently being employed by the firms focused on opportunities in the self-healing materials space, as well who we think will enter this space in the next few years.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

E.1 Self-healing Materials Market at an Inflection Point: Core Opportunities for Self-Healing Materials

E.2 Beyond Reversible Polymers: Emergence of New Types of Self-Healing Mechanisms

E.3 Self-healing in Novel Materials

E.4 With a Little Help from Nanotubes and Biomaterials: Opportunities for the Specialty Chem Sector

E.5 The Dawn of Self-Healing Electronics



Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Background to this Report

1.1.1 Better Self-Healing Mechanisms: Microencapsulation and Vascular Technology

1.1.2 New Classes of Self-Healing Materials: Concrete, Composites and Metals

1.1.3 Coming Next: Self-healing Electronics

1.1.4 A Bottom Line



Chapter Two: Self-Healing Materials Technologies and Products

2.1 Future Developments in Self-Healing Materials

2.2 Broadening the Market with New Self-Healing Mechanisms

2.3 Novel Materials Platforms for Self-healing Technology: A New Opportunity

2.4 A Future with Self-healing Electronics



Chapter Three: Consumer Markets for Self-Healing Materials

3.1 Opportunity Assessment for Self-Healing Materials in Consumer Markets

3.2 Consumer Electronics: Self-healing Cell Phones and Beyond

3.3 Furniture and the Future of Self-healing wood:

3.4 Self-healing Metals and Components for Consumer Products

3.5 Ten-year Forecasts of Self-Healing Materials used in Consumer Markets



Chapter Four: Automotive and Transportation Markets for Self-healing Materials

4.1 Assessment of Self-Healing Opportunities in the Automotive and Transportation Sector

4.2 Self-healing Paints and Surfaces Currently in Use

4.3 Self-healing Automotive Glass

4.4 Self-healing Transportation Interiors

4.5 Self-healing Tires

4.6 Ten-year Forecasts of Self-healing Materials Used in Automotive Markets



Chapter Five: Self-healing in the Energy Generation Market

5.1 Opportunities for Self-Healing Materials in Energy Generation

5.2 Wind Turbines

5.3 Steam Turbines

5.4 Self-healing and Solar Panels

5.5 Ten-year Forecasts of Self-healing Materials Used in the Energy Sector



Chapter Six: Self-Healing Materials in Construction

6.1 Opportunities for Self-Healing Surfaces in the Construction Industry

6.2 Self-healing Concrete

6.3 Self-Healing Paints and Siding for Buildings

6.4 Self-healing Cabling

6.5 Ten-year Forecasts of Self-healing Materials used in the Energy Sector

6.6 Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Seven: Medical and Military Applications for Self-Healing Materials

7.1 Market Evolution: Sources of Ideas for the Future of the Self-Healing Products

7.2 Self-Healing in the Medical Sector

7.3 Military and Aerospace Markets for Self-healing Materials



