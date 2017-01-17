Research and Markets - Global Feminine Douching Products Market to Grow 0.6%, 2016-2020 with Adam & Eve, California Exotic, C.B. Fleet & Prestige Brands Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global feminine douching products market to grow at a CAGR of 0.61% during the period 2016-2020. In recent years, the innovations related to douching have resulted in the introduction of new products with several new features, scents, shapes, and sizes.



Global Feminine Douching Products Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

One trend in the market is growth saturation of developed markets. The steady growth of the feminine douching products market in recent years, particularly in developed countries, can be attributed to the combined effect of the growing variety of these products and the shifting consumer mindset. This has led to a steady increase in the demand for feminine douching products between 2010 and 2015. However, this growth trend is likely to be short-lived and is expected to slow down by the end of the decade in developed economies, where the market is nearing saturation soon. Manufacturers and investors of douching products in these countries will begin to shift their focus toward developing economies where this market began to grow much later and will continue its growth for another decade or so.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in awareness of health and hygiene. There is a notable rise in awareness of health and hygiene among women when compared to the last decade. This has had a significant impact on their buying behavior. The increase in awareness can be attributed to several factors such as a rise in education level among the female population, coupled with a rise in the number of working women. This has had a significant influence on the demand for various feminine hygiene products, especially in developing countries such as India and China. Awareness among women in rural areas, predominantly in developed countries, has also increased, thereby leading to a gradual adoption of these products.



Key Vendors:



Adam & Eve

California Exotic

C.B. Fleet

Prestige Brands



Other Prominent Vendors:



GST Corporation

Lake Consumer Products

Natureplex

Curve Novelties

Pipedream Products

Nasstoys

Cara

Wise Woman Herbals



