Research and Markets - Global Feminine Douching Products Market to Grow 0.6%, 2016-2020 with Adam & Eve, California Exotic, C.B. Fleet & Prestige Brands Dominating

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Feminine Douching Products Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The global feminine douching products market to grow at a CAGR of 0.61% during the period 2016-2020. In recent years, the innovations related to douching have resulted in the introduction of new products with several new features, scents, shapes, and sizes.
Global Feminine Douching Products Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growth saturation of developed markets. The steady growth of the feminine douching products market in recent years, particularly in developed countries, can be attributed to the combined effect of the growing variety of these products and the shifting consumer mindset. This has led to a steady increase in the demand for feminine douching products between 2010 and 2015. However, this growth trend is likely to be short-lived and is expected to slow down by the end of the decade in developed economies, where the market is nearing saturation soon. Manufacturers and investors of douching products in these countries will begin to shift their focus toward developing economies where this market began to grow much later and will continue its growth for another decade or so.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in awareness of health and hygiene. There is a notable rise in awareness of health and hygiene among women when compared to the last decade. This has had a significant impact on their buying behavior. The increase in awareness can be attributed to several factors such as a rise in education level among the female population, coupled with a rise in the number of working women. This has had a significant influence on the demand for various feminine hygiene products, especially in developing countries such as India and China. Awareness among women in rural areas, predominantly in developed countries, has also increased, thereby leading to a gradual adoption of these products.
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by distribution channel
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Market drivers
Part 09: Impact of drivers
Part 10: Market challenges
Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15: Appendix
