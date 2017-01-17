sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 17.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

31,572 Euro		+0,067
+0,21 %
WKN: A2AGWB ISIN: US05491G1094 Ticker-Symbol: 7BTA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BATS GLOBAL MARKETS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BATS GLOBAL MARKETS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,56
31,76
20:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BATS GLOBAL MARKETS INC
BATS GLOBAL MARKETS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BATS GLOBAL MARKETS INC31,572+0,21 %
CBOE HOLDINGS INC70,16-0,34 %