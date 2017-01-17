Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2017) - tealbook, the comprehensive, next-generation supplier knowledge platform for enterprise, announced today that it has added two members to its executive team: COO Ian Woodbury and CTO Geoff Peddle. They bring successful track records and decades of relevant experience to tealbook's already fast growing platform.



Ian has spent his career building software companies. Until recently, he was the CEO and founder of a software company used by major asset owners to optimize planning for over $500 billion in physical assets. Ian brings strong operational and financial experience to support tealbook's rapid growth. Geoff spent 10 years as a senior architect at Ariba prior to developing technologies and growing teams for several start-up companies. He also has a Master's Degree in Applied Computing that includes a study of machine learning, systems, and usability that he completed with a one-year internship at Google.



"I am thrilled to be establishing these two critical positions at tealbook," said Stephany Lapierre, founder and CEO of tealbook. "Our executive team's mission is to provide value to our growing number of enterprise customers, suppliers, team, and investors. Ian and Geoff have precisely the background and mindset to complement our executive team and help us navigate this period of rapid growth."



Since launching its enterprise supplier knowledge management platform in 2014, tealbook has secured 6 large enterprise customers spending a combined $6B on suppliers annually. As Stephany explained, "There is increased pressure for procurement to provide value beyond savings. tealbook significantly increases the scale and productivity of procurement's efforts and helps them achieve all of their metrics: savings, access to supplier enabled innovation, internal collaboration, and increased diversity spend."



About tealbook



tealbook is the most trusted source of peer driven supplier intelligence and discovery for enterprise. By helping companies instantly access and share trusted supplier intelligence, tealbook significantly reduces the time and effort required for supplier discovery and exponentially increases the scale and productivity of procurement teams. tealbook also helps improve collaboration with internal partners. With tealbook, supplier connections and intelligence are centralized and combined with aggregate endorsements from industry peers and data from Dun & Bradstreet's common language taxonomy. Suppliers can easily self-update profiles with news, blog/web content and social media activity, providing companies with a valuable, first-hand perspective. For trusted intelligence, instant supplier identification, and elevated industry knowledge, tealbook is your solution. For more information, visit www.tealbook.com or Twitter: @tealbook.



