CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - The Illinois Technology Association (ITA) announced today that it is providing a series of professional development workshops in 2017. For a fraction of the cost of what employers would pay on the open market, ITA is offering full and half day workshops on topics critical to business and professional success.

Upcoming topics include new manager training, an HR Bootcamp and digital marketing. The workshops offer an immersive experience and allow participants to walk away with practical knowledge they can apply on the job.

"ITA has a long history of providing our members with talent acquisition programs," said Trisha Degg, director talent programs at ITA. "But that's only half the battle. The Center for American Progress estimates that it can cost north of 200% of annual salary to replace a highly educated, highly compensated position. We want to help our members improve their turnover rates -- education and training is one of the key ways to do so."

"Many of our members aren't in the position to bring this kind of training in-house," said Julia Kanouse, senior vice president, membership and marketing at ITA. "Through our workshops, they'll be able to offer their employees high quality professional development opportunities at little to no cost."

The first workshop will take place in February. Keep up to date on all events and register for upcoming workshops at illinoistech.org/upcoming.

About the Illinois Technology Association

The Illinois Technology Association (ITA) scales Illinois tech companies. With innovative resources that connect members to the local tech ecosystem, build their talent networks and create visibility for their brands, ITA is growing the local tech community. Founded in 2005 and supporting 500+ growth and late stage tech companies, ITA has a rich history of driving business forward. For more information, visit illinoistech.org, follow @ITAbuzz on Twitter or find us on LinkedIn.

