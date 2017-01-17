sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 17.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,153 Euro		-0,023
-13,07 %
WKN: A1CZBT ISIN: AU000000WAF6 Ticker-Symbol: W25 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED0,153-13,07 %