Professor Giles Harrison, from the University of Reading in the UK, was awarded a grant at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2017 for a research on the electrical properties of clouds and on rainfall modeling. Professor Harrison's previous experimental work includes making some of the first airborne measurements in UK airspace of the Icelandic volcanic ashes, during the 2010 flight ban.

Along with Professor Harrison's project, two other research groups from the USA and Finland were selected as awardees of the 5 million US dollar grant awarded for the Second Cycle of the UAE Program.

His Excellency Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, who awarded the researchers, said: "The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science reflects UAE leadership's determination to encourage and support the transformative and bold thinking needed to solve the world's most pressing challenges of our time. These innovative proposals honored by the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science Awards have the potential to further boost UAE's breakthroughs in research and development."

Professor Harrison is Professor of Atmospheric Physics at the University of Reading. His project, "Electrical aspects of rain generation", will investigate the electrical properties of clouds through theoretical and experimental work.

About the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science

The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, an initiative of the UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs overseen by the National Center of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS), offers a grant of 5 million US dollars over a three-year period to be shared by up to five winning research proposals. The Program was launched with the aims of addressing water security challenges and placing the UAE at the international forefront of scientific research into rain enhancement. In the context of UAE's Innovation Strategy, the Program is structured to develop human capital and stimulate investments in research in this field for the benefit of arid regions and beyond.

