The market size of aircraft vertical stabilizers is expected to reach USD 735.5 million by 2021, with APAC occupying a majority of the market share of over 43%. The APAC region will also be responsible for the maximum incremental growth during the forecast period.

The major drivers for the growth in APAC are due to increase in passenger traffic and airline numbers. This will call for the procurement of an increased number of aircraft and their control systems like actuators, ailerons, and stabilizers. With commercial aircraft number expected to almost triple in the next two decades, there will be a steady income to the vertical stabilizers market from the region.

The top three emerging trends driving the global aircraft vertical stabilizers market according to Technavio aerospace and defense research analysts are:

Adoption of cutting-edge actuators

Development of next-generation flight control systems

Fly-by-wire aircraft technology

Adoption of cutting-edge actuators

"Actuation systems are the main drivetrain to the flight control systems, and offer increased efficiency, easy installation, malleability, self-monitoring properties, and decreased fuel consumption in aircraft. Therefore, most airplanes are adopting cutting-edge electrical actuator systems that are extremely reliable, cost-efficient, and easy to procure," says Avimanyu Basu, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for aerospace research.

Some of the key advantages of advanced actuators are the enhanced aircraft performance regarding stabilization and control, flight at high angles of attack, protection against automatic stall and spinning, and gust alleviation. The entire range of Airbus A380 and Gulfstream G650 aircraft features hydraulic actuators, whereas the Boeing 787 aircraft implements electric actuators and electro-mechanical actuators for secondary flight control systems.

Development of next-generation flight control systems

As flight control systemsevolve, their performance also improves. For instance, the traditional flight control systems are being replaced by the rudder-by-wire flight control system, which offers enhanced safety and passenger comfort. This technology has been widely being adopted by many North American business jet original equipment manufacturers, such as Gulfstream and Bombardier

Another significant development is the Smart Electronic Control Units (SECUs) by Thales, which improves flight stability, smoothens flight trim, and enhances plane aircraft control. The system improves the flying experience by making the cruise smoother and providing an extended optimum performance, thus pushing for its increased adoption.

Fly-by-wire aircraft technology

"With the advent of fly-by-wire technology, the aircraft flight control has been automated. This technology allows a pilot's commands to be transmitted electronically. This system has significantly reduced aircraft weight and complexity of aircraft manual controls, reflecting in a better fuel efficiency," says Avimanyu.

The fly-by-wire technology has proved to enhance aircraft operation, and turbulent conditions can be dealt with more easily, decreasing component fatigue and providing passenger convenience. This technology fulfills all the regulations set by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and other regulatory authorities, leading to its large market penetration. The fly-by-wire technology has been widely adopted by aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing

