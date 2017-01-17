Professor Hannele Korhonen, from Finland, was awarded a grant this afternoon at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2017 for a research project on the role of aerosols in efficient precipitation enhancement. Professor Korhonen is a Research Professor at the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170117006408/en/

Professor Hannele Korhonen, from the Finnish Meteorological Institute, awardee of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science 2nd Cycle. (Photo: ME NewsWire)

Along with Professor Korhonen's project, two other research groups from the USA and UK were selected as awardees of the 5 million US dollar grant awarded for the Second Cycle of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science.

His Excellency Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, who awarded the researchers, said: "The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science reflects the UAE leadership's determination to encourage and support the transformative and bold thinking needed to solve the world's most pressing challenges. These innovative proposals honored by the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science Awards have the potential to further boost UAE's breakthroughs in research and development."

Professor Korhonen has over 16 years of research experience in atmospheric aerosols and cloud and precipitation interactions from process to global scales. Her team's project, the "Optimization of Aerosol Seeding In rain enhancement Strategies (OASIS)", will apply a multidisciplinary approach to quantify the role of atmospheric aerosols in precipitation enhancement to contribute to fundamental understanding and provide practical guidance for future field explorations.

Registrations are open for the Third Cycle at http://www.uaerep.ae.

About the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science

The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, an initiative of the UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs overseen by the National Center of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS), offers a grant of 5 million US dollars over a three-year period to be shared by up to five winning research proposals. The Program was launched with the aims of addressing water security challenges and placing the UAE at the international forefront of scientific research into rain enhancement. In the context of UAE's Innovation Strategy, the Program is structured to develop human capital and stimulate investments in research in this field for the benefit of arid regions and beyond.

For more information about the Program: www.uaerep.ae

*Source: ME NewsWire

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170117006408/en/

Contacts:

National Center of Meteorology and Seismology

Mohamed Al Mheiri, Head of Media and Marketing, +971-2-222-7777

malmuhairi@ncms.ae