Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Dry Eye Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Dry Eye epidemiology, Dry Eye diagnosed patients, and Dry Eye treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Dry Eye derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Dry Eye, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Dry Eye market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Dry Eye prevalence, Dry Eye diagnosis rate, and Dry Eye treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Dry Eye Patient Flow

Dry Eye Prevalence

Dry Eye Diagnosed Patients

Dry Eye Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Dry Eye: Disease Definition

2. Dry Eye Patient Flow in Europe

3. Dry Eye Patient Flow in Germany

4. Dry Eye Patient Flow in France

5. Dry Eye Patient Flow in Spain

6. Dry Eye Patient Flow in Italy

7. Dry Eye Patient Flow in UK

