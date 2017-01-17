$11.13 Billion Global Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) Market - Driven by Increase in BYOD Trend, Rise of MEAP & Growing Popularity of REST APIs - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The mobile Business Intelligence (BI) market size is expected to grow from USD 4.08 Billion in 2016 to USD 11.13 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.2% during the forecast period. The major growth drivers of the mobile BI market include increase in the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, rise of Mobile Enterprise Application Platform (MEAP), growing popularity of Representational State Transfer Application Programming Interface (REST APIs), proliferation of in-memory computing, and rapid advancement of mobile device features.

The mobile BI market is segmented by software and service. The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, out of which consulting services in the professional services segment is projected to witness the highest demand due to the growing need of mobile BI software solutions across organizations.



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) holds the largest share of the mobile BI market in 2016. The growth is fueled by the growing need to simplify the workload related to security and the increasing dependence on data generated from various Information Technology (IT) systems used for the financial transactions. Healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing need to store and manage data coming from various connected healthcare devices and health record systems used across healthcare organizations.



Major business functions for which the mobile BI is deployed are IT, marketing, sales, operations, finance, and Human Resources (HR). The adoption of mobile BI for sales is expected to increase significantly in the coming years because of the increasing need for resolving sales-related issues in real-time and the need to streamline sales across industries.



Mobile BI is adopted by both Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The demand of mobile BI in large enterprises is increasing due to its cost-effective and time-efficient features; its growth is specifically high in SMEs where low cost solutions are much required.



Companies Mentioned:



Big Data Bizviz

Dundas Data Visualization, Inc.

Information Builders, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Microstrategy, Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

Qlik Technologies, Inc.

Rosslyn Analytics, Ltd

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Tableau Software

Tibco Software, Inc.

Yellowfin International Pty. Ltd

Zoho Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Mobile BI Market Analysis, by Type



8 Mobile BI Market Analysis, by Business Function



9 Mobile BI Market Analysis, by Application



10 Mobile BI Market Analysis, by Organization Size



11 Mobile BI Market Analysis, by Industry Vertical



12 Geographic Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Key Innovators

