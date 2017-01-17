Global Data Centers as a Potential Bottleneck to 2023: Focus on Market Strategies, Analysis and Opportunities for the Potential $350+ Billion Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of Wintergreen Research, Inc's new report "Data Center as a Bottleneck: Market Strategies, Analysis and Opportunities" to their offering.
The Hyperscale Data Centers: market size at $86.9.7 million in 2016 is anticipated to be $359.7 billion in 2023
Cloud data centers are poised to achieve explosive growth as they replace enterprise web server farms with cloud computing and with cloud 2.0 automated process computing. The implementation of secure large computing capability inside data center buildings provides economies of scale not matched by current state of the art enterprise data center standalone server technology.
The major driving factors for Cloud 2.0 mega data center market are cost benefit, growing colocation services, need for data consolidation, and cloud. Amazon (AWS), Microsoft, Google, and Facebook data centers are in a class by themselves, they have functioning fully automatic, self-healing, networked mega datacenters that operate at fiber optic speeds to create a fabric that can access any node in any particular data center because there are multiple pathways to every node. In this manner, they automate applications integration for any data in the mega data center.
The existing data centers have a lot of entrenched culture and equipment. Mainframes represent 86% of transaction data processing and function generally in a manner separated from web traffic, though they doo handle some web traffic. One issue is, What to do with the existing mainframes with its separate culture, functioning at 115% of capacity, and utterly impregnable security?
The hyperscale data centers are position to manage the explosion in web data, including data from IoT technology that is in the nascent stage with a huge growth potential, and has attracted large investments contributing to the industry growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Sea Change Series: Cloud 2.0, Mega Data Centers
- Executive Summary
2. Bottlenecks
- Viewed From The Cockpit: The Converging And Diverging Channels Can Look Like A Random Scattering Of Reds And Greens
- Using the Red and Green Boys to Navigate
- Nine-Foot Bay Of Fundy Tide Video and Data Streams Create Bottlenecks
- Demand for New Types of Cloud
- The Right Type of Cloud: Mega Data Centers, Cloud 2.0
- Mega Data Center Scale and Automation
- Only Way To Realign Data Center Cost Structure Is To Automate Infrastructure Management And Orchestration
- Entire Warehouse Building As A Single System
- Half a Trillion Dollars
- Two Tier Architecture to Achieve Simplicity
- Bandwidth and Data Storage Demands Create Need For Application Integration
- Cultural Shift
- Line of Business Loses Control Of Hardware Servers
- Cultural Change Needed to Move to Cloud
- Adjusting to Rapid Change
- Amazon Web Services (AWS) Fully Automatic, Self-Healing, Networked Mega
- Systems Inside A Building
- Data Center Design Innovation
- Shift To An All-Digital Business Environment
- System Operates As A Whole, At Fiber Optic Speeds, To Create A Fabric
- Mega Data Center Market Description and Market Dynamics
- Advantages of Mega Data Center Cloud 2.0: Multi-Threading
- Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Multi-Threading Automates Systems Integration
- Advantages of Mega Data Center Cloud 2.0: Scale
- Infrastructure Scale
- Intense Tide Of Data Causing Bottlenecks
- Application Integration Bare Metal vs. Container Controllers
- Workload Schedulers, Cluster Managers, And Container Controllers Work Together
- Google Kubernetes Container
- Google Shift from Bare Metal To Mega Data Center Container Controllers
- Mesosphere / Open Source Mesos Tool
- Mega Data Center TCO and Pricing: Server vs. Mainframe vs. Cloud vs. Cloud 2.0
- Labor Accounts For 75% Of The Cost Of An Enterprise Web Server Center
- Cloud 2.0 Systems And The Mainframe Computing Systems Compared
- Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Lower Operations Cost
- Cloud 2.0 mega Data Center Is Changing the Hardware And Data Center Markets
- Scale Needed to Make Mega Data Center Containers Work Automatically
- Multipathing
- Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Centers Simple Repetitive Systems
- Simplifying The Process Of Handling Load Balanced Requests
- Google Servers Are Linked Logically, Each With Their Own Switch
- Internet Apps Trillion Dollar Markets
- Clos Simplicity
- Clos-Based Topologies Increase Network Capacity
- Mega Data Centers Embrace Open Source: Scale Is Everything
- Open Cloud Server
- Mainframe Provides Security
- IBM Mainframe Handles Transactions, Business Analytics, and Mobile Apps
- IBM Excels in Mastering Large Size Of Data To Be Managed
- Transaction Based Mainframe
- Microsoft Market Presence
- Observers See Enterprise Data Center Moving to Cloud
- Public Cloud Adoption
- Microsoft Positioned To Become A Hyperscaler, Open Sourcing Hardware
- Google Shift from Bare Metal To Container Controllers
- Rapid Cloud Adoption: Google Says No Bare Metal
- IBM Uses Bare Metal Servers: Mainframe Not Dead
- VMware Photon Controller: Open Source Container Infrastructure Platform
- Why Mega-Datacenters?
- Data Center Switching
- Software-Defined Networks Represent the Future
- Broadcom 40 Gigabit Ethernet Optical Transceiver
- 40G, 100GBPS Transceivers Evolving Place in Mega Data Center:
- NeoPhotonics 400 Gbps CFP8 PAM4
- Applications: Equinix and Oracle
- Oracle Cloud Platform
- Reason Companies Move to Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center
- System On A Chip (SoAc)
- New Class of Low-Power Server SoCs
- Optical Transceiver Vendors Have Noticed That Mega Data Centers Are at the Center of Modern Processing
- Fiber High Bandwidth Datacenters
- 400 Gbps Headed For The Data Center
- 100 Gbps Adoption
- Digital Workloads Increasing
- Optical Transceiver High Growth as Shift to Cloud Occurs
- Google Disruptive Technology: Base Orchestration Enhancements
- Digital Realty Trust Lakeside Technology in Chicago: 1.1 Million Square Foot Data Center
- Cisco Cloud Index: Cloud Replaces Data Centers
- NTT Has Dominant Market Position
- Enterprise Networking Rapid Transition
- Public Cloud Adoption
- Cisco CRS-3 Core Routing Platform
- Evolution of Data Center Strategy
- Systems Integration
- AWS, Amazon Cloud Services Facebook, Google, and Microsoft: AWS leads in Mega Data Center Infrastructure
- Conclusion
- Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Evolution
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon (AWS)
- Microsoft
- 365 Data Centers
- Amazon
- Apple
- Alibaba
- Baidu
- Chef
- China Building A Cloud Computing
- Complex
- China Mobile
- Colocation America Data Center
- Bandwidth and Measurements
- Colo-D
- CoreSIte
- CyrusOne
- Digital Realty
- Docker
- DuPont Fabros Technology
- Edge ConneX
- Equinix
- Forsythe
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- IBM
- Intel
- I/O
- InterXion
- Mesosphere
- Microsoft
- US National Security Agency
- NEC
- NTT / RagingWire
- OpenStack Cloud Controller
- Puppet
- QTS
- Qualcom
- Rackspace
- Red Hat / Ansible
- Switch
- Tango
- Tencent
- Yahoo
