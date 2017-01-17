Global Data Centers as a Potential Bottleneck to 2023: Focus on Market Strategies, Analysis and Opportunities for the Potential $350+ Billion Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of Wintergreen Research, Inc's new report "Data Center as a Bottleneck: Market Strategies, Analysis and Opportunities" to their offering.

The Hyperscale Data Centers: market size at $86.9.7 million in 2016 is anticipated to be $359.7 billion in 2023

Cloud data centers are poised to achieve explosive growth as they replace enterprise web server farms with cloud computing and with cloud 2.0 automated process computing. The implementation of secure large computing capability inside data center buildings provides economies of scale not matched by current state of the art enterprise data center standalone server technology.

The major driving factors for Cloud 2.0 mega data center market are cost benefit, growing colocation services, need for data consolidation, and cloud. Amazon (AWS), Microsoft, Google, and Facebook data centers are in a class by themselves, they have functioning fully automatic, self-healing, networked mega datacenters that operate at fiber optic speeds to create a fabric that can access any node in any particular data center because there are multiple pathways to every node. In this manner, they automate applications integration for any data in the mega data center.



The existing data centers have a lot of entrenched culture and equipment. Mainframes represent 86% of transaction data processing and function generally in a manner separated from web traffic, though they doo handle some web traffic. One issue is, What to do with the existing mainframes with its separate culture, functioning at 115% of capacity, and utterly impregnable security?



The hyperscale data centers are position to manage the explosion in web data, including data from IoT technology that is in the nascent stage with a huge growth potential, and has attracted large investments contributing to the industry growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Sea Change Series: Cloud 2.0, Mega Data Centers



Executive Summary



2. Bottlenecks



Viewed From The Cockpit: The Converging And Diverging Channels Can Look Like A Random Scattering Of Reds And Greens

Using the Red and Green Boys to Navigate

Nine-Foot Bay Of Fundy Tide Video and Data Streams Create Bottlenecks

Demand for New Types of Cloud

The Right Type of Cloud: Mega Data Centers, Cloud 2.0

Mega Data Center Scale and Automation

Only Way To Realign Data Center Cost Structure Is To Automate Infrastructure Management And Orchestration

Entire Warehouse Building As A Single System

Half a Trillion Dollars

Two Tier Architecture to Achieve Simplicity

Bandwidth and Data Storage Demands Create Need For Application Integration

Cultural Shift

Line of Business Loses Control Of Hardware Servers

Cultural Change Needed to Move to Cloud

Adjusting to Rapid Change

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Fully Automatic, Self-Healing, Networked Mega

Systems Inside A Building

Data Center Design Innovation

Shift To An All-Digital Business Environment

System Operates As A Whole, At Fiber Optic Speeds, To Create A Fabric

Mega Data Center Market Description and Market Dynamics

Advantages of Mega Data Center Cloud 2.0: Multi-Threading

Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Multi-Threading Automates Systems Integration

Advantages of Mega Data Center Cloud 2.0: Scale

Infrastructure Scale

Intense Tide Of Data Causing Bottlenecks

Application Integration Bare Metal vs. Container Controllers

Workload Schedulers, Cluster Managers, And Container Controllers Work Together

Google Kubernetes Container

Google Shift from Bare Metal To Mega Data Center Container Controllers

Mesosphere / Open Source Mesos Tool

Mega Data Center TCO and Pricing: Server vs. Mainframe vs. Cloud vs. Cloud 2.0

Labor Accounts For 75% Of The Cost Of An Enterprise Web Server Center

Cloud 2.0 Systems And The Mainframe Computing Systems Compared

Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Lower Operations Cost

Cloud 2.0 mega Data Center Is Changing the Hardware And Data Center Markets

Scale Needed to Make Mega Data Center Containers Work Automatically

Multipathing

Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Centers Simple Repetitive Systems

Simplifying The Process Of Handling Load Balanced Requests

Google Servers Are Linked Logically, Each With Their Own Switch

Internet Apps Trillion Dollar Markets

Clos Simplicity

Clos-Based Topologies Increase Network Capacity

Mega Data Centers Embrace Open Source: Scale Is Everything

Open Cloud Server

Mainframe Provides Security

IBM Mainframe Handles Transactions, Business Analytics, and Mobile Apps

IBM Excels in Mastering Large Size Of Data To Be Managed

Transaction Based Mainframe

Microsoft Market Presence

Observers See Enterprise Data Center Moving to Cloud

Public Cloud Adoption

Microsoft Positioned To Become A Hyperscaler, Open Sourcing Hardware

Google Shift from Bare Metal To Container Controllers

Rapid Cloud Adoption: Google Says No Bare Metal

IBM Uses Bare Metal Servers: Mainframe Not Dead

VMware Photon Controller: Open Source Container Infrastructure Platform

Why Mega-Datacenters?

Data Center Switching

Software-Defined Networks Represent the Future

Broadcom 40 Gigabit Ethernet Optical Transceiver

40G, 100GBPS Transceivers Evolving Place in Mega Data Center:

NeoPhotonics 400 Gbps CFP8 PAM4

Applications: Equinix and Oracle

Oracle Cloud Platform

Reason Companies Move to Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center

System On A Chip (SoAc)

New Class of Low-Power Server SoCs

Optical Transceiver Vendors Have Noticed That Mega Data Centers Are at the Center of Modern Processing

Fiber High Bandwidth Datacenters

400 Gbps Headed For The Data Center

100 Gbps Adoption

Optical Transceiver Vendors Have Noticed That Mega Data Centers Are at the Center of Modern Processing

Digital Workloads Increasing

Optical Transceiver High Growth as Shift to Cloud Occurs

Google Disruptive Technology: Base Orchestration Enhancements

Digital Realty Trust Lakeside Technology in Chicago : 1.1 Million Square Foot Data Center

: 1.1 Million Square Foot Data Center Cisco Cloud Index: Cloud Replaces Data Centers

NTT Has Dominant Market Position

Enterprise Networking Rapid Transition

Public Cloud Adoption

Cisco CRS-3 Core Routing Platform

Evolution of Data Center Strategy

Systems Integration

AWS, Amazon Cloud Services Facebook, Google, and Microsoft: AWS leads in Mega Data Center Infrastructure

Conclusion

Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Evolution

Companies Mentioned



Facebook

Amazon (AWS)

Microsoft

Google

365 Data Centers

Amazon

Apple

Alibaba

Baidu

Chef

China Building A Cloud Computing

Complex

China Mobile

Colocation America Data Center

Bandwidth and Measurements

Colo-D

CoreSIte

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Docker

DuPont Fabros Technology

Edge ConneX

Equinix

Facebook

Forsythe

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Intel

I/O

InterXion

Mesosphere

Microsoft

US National Security Agency

NEC

NTT / RagingWire

OpenStack Cloud Controller

Puppet

QTS

Qualcom

Rackspace

Red Hat / Ansible

Switch

Tango

Tencent

Twitter

Yahoo

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s58df3/data_center_as_a



Source: Wintergreen Research, Inc

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716