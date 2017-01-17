Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Crohn's Disease Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Crohn's Disease epidemiology, Crohn's Disease diagnosed patients, and Crohn's Disease treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Crohn's Disease derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Crohn's Disease, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Crohn's Disease market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Crohn's Disease prevalence, Crohn's Disease diagnosis rate, and Crohn's Disease treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Crohn's Disease Patient Flow

Crohn's Disease Prevalence

Crohn's Disease Diagnosed Patients

Crohn's Disease Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Crohn's Disease: Disease Definition

2. Crohn's Disease Patient Flow in Europe

3. Crohn's Disease Patient Flow in Germany

4. Crohn's Disease Patient Flow in France

5. Crohn's Disease Patient Flow in Spain

6. Crohn's Disease Patient Flow in Italy

7. Crohn's Disease Patient Flow in UK

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n2g88m/europe_crohns

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170117006437/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Immune Disorders Drugs