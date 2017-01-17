VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Integra Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ICG) (OTCQX: ICGQF) ("Integra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andree St-Germain as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and the promotion of Joel Gauthier to Vice President Corporate Social Responsibility ("VP CSR").

Ms. St-Germain, originally from Québec, is an experienced mining finance executive with an extensive background in banking, mining finance and operating mine-site financial management. Andree, an MBA (Honours) Graduate from the York University Schulich School of Business in Toronto, Ontario, began her career in investment banking for Dundee Capital Market Inc. As an investment banker, Andree worked exclusively with mining companies on M&A advisory and financing. In 2013, Ms. St-Germain joined Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd. ("Golden Queen") as CFO. During her three year tenure at Golden Queen, Andree played an instrumental role in securing project finance and overseeing Golden Queen as it transitioned from development and construction to commercial production. Ms. St-Germain is fluent in both French and English.

Mr. Gauthier has over 30 years of experience in various roles ranging from human resources and community relations to sustainability and safety. He has worked for SNC-Lavalin Inc., IAMGOLD Corporation, XSTRATA Inc., Cambior Inc., Noranda Inc. and McWatters Mines. Mr. Gauthier joined Integra in 2015 as the Company's Superintendent of Human Resources.

"On behalf of the entire Integra team I would like to extend a sincere welcome to Ms. St-Germain and offer our congratulations to Mr. Gauthier," stated Stephen de Jong, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Andree brings with her a wealth of finance experience that will assist us as the Company transitions from gold explorer to mine developer. Paired with Joel, who demonstrates Integra's commitment to employee development, we are building a team with the experience and knowledge to advance Lamaque towards a production decision."

George Salamis, Executive Chairman of the Company, notes, "The Management and Board of Directors are excited to have Andree join the team at Integra, and together we look forward to working with her as Integra emerges as the next gold producer in Québec."

The Company's controller and interim CFO, Gordana Scekic, CPA, CGA, will continue to assume the duties of the CFO until Ms. St-Germain's official start date of March 16, 2017.

The Company also announces it has granted 6,070,000 stock options ("Options"), to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares"), and 1,555,000 restricted share units ("RSUs"), exercisable into Shares, to certain employees, officers, and directors of the Company in accordance with its annual compensation review and the Company's previously approved stock option plan and RSU plan. The Options each have an exercise price of $0.71 per Share, are exercisable for a period of 5 years and vest over a 3 year period from the date of grant. The RSUs each vest over a 3 year period from the date of grant. This grant of Options and RSUs is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Integra Gold is a junior gold exploration company advancing projects in Val-d'Or, Québec, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Company's primary focus is its high-grade Lamaque South project. In the fall of 2014, Integra completed the accretive acquisition of the Sigma Mill and Mine Complex, a fully permitted 2,200 ton per day mill and tailings facility. With major federal and provincial permits in place, existing infrastructure and significant exploration potential, this acquisition removed major costs and shortened timelines typically associated with mine projects. Integra has raised over $125 million since 2013, at successively higher share prices, despite depressed gold prices. In August 2015, Eldorado Gold Corporation completed a strategic investment in Integra, acquiring 15% of the outstanding common shares. Integra was named to the TSX Venture top 50 performers in 2015 and the OTCQX Best 50 award for 2015.

