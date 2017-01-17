TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- The Change of Business of Alta Vista Ventures Ltd. has been approved. Alta Vista will begin trading under the new symbol UAV on January 18, 2017.

Alta Vista will specialize in low altitude, high definition aerial imaging services. The Issuer will offer a full range of high definition aerial imaging services, which include aerial surveying and mapping, inspections, investigations, monitoring, aerial videography, aerial photography, and geophysical surveying that can be used for numerous applications in the fields of aggregates and mining, environmental planning and monitoring, archeology, engineering, construction, forestry, agriculture, and more.

Le changement dans les activites de Alta Vista Ventures Ltd. a ete approuve. Alta Vista seront transigees sous le nouveau symbole UAV sur le18 janvier 2017

Alta Vista se specialisera en basse altitude, services d'imagerie aerienne a haute definition. L'emetteur offrira une gamme complete de haute definition des services d'imagerie aeriennes, incluent la topographie aerienne et cartographie, inspections, enquetes, surveillance, videographie aerienne, photographie aerienne et des leves geophysiques qui peuvent etre utilise pour de nombreuses applications dans les domaines des agregats et minier, planification environnementale et surveillance, archeologie, ingenierie, construction, foresterie, agriculture et plus.

Issuer/Emetteur: Alta Vista Ventures Ltd. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): UAV Number of securities issued and 56 703 775 outstanding/Titres emis et en circulation: Number of Securities reserved for 31 602 148 issuance/Titres reserves pour emission: CSE Sector/Categorie: Technology/Technologie CUSIP: 021342 20 9 ISIN: CA021342 20 9 4 Boardlot/Quotite: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de CDN$/ $CA negociation: Listing date/Date d'inscription: January 18, 2017/ Le 18 janvier 2017 Other Canadian Exchanges/Autres N/A marches canadiennes: Fiscal year end/Cloture de l'exercice October 31/Le 31 octobre financier: Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplementaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel a l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

