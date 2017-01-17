DAYTON, WA--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - J.P. King Auction Company sold at live auction scenic Diamond J Ranch last week. Offered in five parcels, the approximately 964 acres in the hills of Columbia County, Washington, included a 4,500 square foot custom built home and approximately a mile of river-front land along the Tucannon River, which sold to four bidders for a total of $1.256 million.

According to a representative with Farm Credit Services who attended the sale, the auction prices achieved for dry cropland and pasture exceeded his expectations.

An excited crowd of more than 80 people, with 17 registered to bid, traveled from across Oregon and Washington to participate in the live auction on this sunny, snowy day. They enjoyed the live music and refreshments, eager for their desired property to come up for auction during the hour and a half auction event.

Joann Grendahl, the delighted seller of the property, said, "Having an all-cash, non-contingent sale allows me to move on with my plans for the future."

Blaine Bickelhaupt, broker at Blue Mountain Realtors in Dayton, had reached out to J. P. King to accelerate the sale of the Diamond J Ranch. Bickelhaupt explained that the seller was ready to move on after the property had been on the market for some time.

"We are pleased to add to our successful track record of land auctions in the beautiful, pastoral Northwest. We had hundreds of interested buyers from across the Northwest respond to our marketing campaign and visit our website, call, and email us regarding these available parcels. I am happy to have helped Mrs. Grendahl open the next chapter of her life," said Craig King, President and CEO, J.P. King Auction Company.

Mark Grant, associate broker with Blue Mountain Realtors, said, "Partnering with J.P. King on this auction was a good business decision. We look forward to more successful endeavors together on behalf of our clients."

Under the current leadership of the fourth generation of the King family, the firm has sold and closed over $2 billion in property through 850 auction events. As an independent premier real estate auction firm, J.P. King's impressive portfolio of trophy property sales includes over a million acres of land, high dollar recreational ranches and farms, and multi-million dollar luxury waterfront and vacation homes located throughout the United States. www.jpking.com

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/17/11G127631/Images/Photo_3-42da7209d7d8beff9d5a2e656b4d3db3.jpg

Contact:

Stacy Smith, APR

W: 205-969-4844

E: Email contact

