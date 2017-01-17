Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal cable tray marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 19 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The market size of cable trays is expected to reach USD 4.69 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of around 14%. Continued growth of the construction industry and rising popularity over cable conduits are some of the key drivers of this market.

"The construction industry is the second largest end-user market for cable trays, and its robust growth is directly driving the cable tray market. Increasing investments made into industrial infrastructure are providing massive opportunities for the expansion of cable trays," says Sayani Roy, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for engineering tools research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global cable tray marketis highly fragmented at regional levels, with a large variety of players occupying different market shares. While APAC, the Middle East, and Africa have many local players, advanced economies like the US and Europe enjoy the presence of a fairly consolidated market, with few international players holding large market shares.

Cable tray manufacturers who offer increased protection to the wiring system, reduced hardware requirements, quick installation, and reduced overall cost to the buyer are witnessing increasing customer loyalty. Additionally, leading cable tray manufacturers are setting up manufacturing facilities locally to reduce the production costs.

Top five vendors in the global cable tray market

Atkore International

Atkore International provides a portfolio of integrated electrical raceway solutions that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure's electrical circuitry from source to outlet. Its products include steel, PVC and aluminum conduit, armored cable and flexible conduits, metal framing, wire baskets, cable trays, and other complementary products, including fittings and mechanical pipe.

Eaton

Eaton offers power management solutions to help clients manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power efficiently, safely, and sustainably. Eaton operates through five business segments electrical, industrial, aerospace, hydraulics, and vehicle. Eaton operates under the B-Line brand name in the cable tray market. B-Line offers one of the widest ranges of cable trays. It provides ladder cable tray systems in a wide variety of materials and finishes, bottom types, and strength requirements.

Legrand

Legrand offers products and solutions for electrical and digital building infrastructures, in the areas of user interface (switches and power sockets), energy distribution (distribution panels and circuit breakers) and building systems (lighting management and security systems). It also offers products for cable management (trunking and floor boxes), digital infrastructure (enclosures, patch panels, and RJ45 sockets), UPS and installation products (tubes, ducts, and extensions).

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric develops connected technologies and solutions to manage energy and process in ways that are safe, reliable, efficient, and sustainable. The company offers performa mesh trays, defem mesh trays, wibe cable ladders, stago cable trays, and stago cable ladders in the cable tray segment.

Thomas Betts

Thomas Betts manufactures installation products such as connectors and components for electrical and communication markets. It offers products and solutions for wire and cable management, cable protection systems, power connection and control, safety technology, HVAC building solutions, and engineered transmission structures. It has recently expanded its product offerings through the acquisition of leading brands in the power protection industry, specifically focused on critical infrastructure. Thomas Betts has a global presence.

