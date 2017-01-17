Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Venous Thromboembolism Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Venous Thromboembolism epidemiology, Venous Thromboembolism diagnosed patients, and Venous Thromboembolism treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Venous Thromboembolism derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Venous Thromboembolism, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Venous Thromboembolism market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Venous Thromboembolism prevalence, Venous Thromboembolism diagnosis rate, and Venous Thromboembolism treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Venous Thromboembolism Patient Flow

Venous Thromboembolism Prevalence

Venous Thromboembolism Diagnosed Patients

Venous Thromboembolism Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Venous Thromboembolism: Disease Definition

2. Venous Thromboembolism Patient Flow in Europe

3. Venous Thromboembolism Patient Flow in Germany

4. Venous Thromboembolism Patient Flow in France

5. Venous Thromboembolism Patient Flow in Spain

6. Venous Thromboembolism Patient Flow in Italy

7. Venous Thromboembolism Patient Flow in UK

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/642phf/europe_venous.

