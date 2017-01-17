Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Chronic Kidney Disease epidemiology, Chronic Kidney Disease diagnosed patients, and Chronic Kidney Disease treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Chronic Kidney Disease market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Chronic Kidney Disease prevalence, Chronic Kidney Disease diagnosis rate, and Chronic Kidney Disease treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Chronic Kidney Disease Patient Flow

Chronic Kidney Disease Prevalence

Chronic Kidney Disease Diagnosed Patients

Chronic Kidney Disease Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Chronic Kidney Disease: Disease Definition

2. Chronic Kidney Disease Patient Flow in Europe

3. Chronic Kidney Disease Patient Flow in Germany

4. Chronic Kidney Disease Patient Flow in France

5. Chronic Kidney Disease Patient Flow in Spain

6. Chronic Kidney Disease Patient Flow in Italy

7. Chronic Kidney Disease Patient Flow in UK

