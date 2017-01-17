Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Epilepsy Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Epilepsy epidemiology, Epilepsy diagnosed patients, and Epilepsy treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Epilepsy derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Epilepsy, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Epilepsy market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Epilepsy prevalence, Epilepsy diagnosis rate, and Epilepsy treatment rate for the period 2016 - 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Epilepsy Patient Flow

Epilepsy Prevalence

Epilepsy Diagnosed Patients

Epilepsy Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Epilepsy: Disease Definition

2. Epilepsy Patient Flow in Europe

3. Epilepsy Patient Flow in Germany

4. Epilepsy Patient Flow in France

5. Epilepsy Patient Flow in Spain

6. Epilepsy Patient Flow in Italy

7. Epilepsy Patient Flow in UK

