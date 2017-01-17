World's Largest Car Rental Company Honored by Travel Weekly, Travel + Leisure, Business Travel News and More

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Enterprise Holdings Inc.- which owns the Enterprise Rent-A-Car,National Car RentalandAlamo Rent A Carbrands - was recognized by several prestigious industry organizations in 2016 as a travel industry partner of choice among leisure travelers, road warriors and travel buyers.

Enterprise Holdings' integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises operates in more than 85 countries, with an extensive network that consists of more than 9,600 fully staffed airport and neighborhood locations, as well as a worldwide fleet of nearly 1.9 million vehicles. In total, theannual revenuesof Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, rank near the top of the globaltravel industry, ahead of many airlines and most cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and online travel agencies.

"It's always an honor to be recognized for excellence by our travel industry peers," said Greg Stubblefield, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for Enterprise Holdings.

A recognized leader in the travel industry, Stubblefield serves on the U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board and co-chairs the Board's Infrastructure subcommittee. As the advisory body to the Secretary of Commerce, the Board provides counsel on current tourism industry concerns, emerging issues and government policies, including car rental excise taxes. Stubblefield also serves on the U.S. Travel Association's CEO Roundtable on behalf of the Alamo, Enterprise and National car rental brands and represents Enterprise Holdings on the World Travel and Tourism Council.

Travel Industry Leadership

In December, Enterprise Rent-A-Car was named Best Domestic Car Rental Company at Travel Weekly's 14th Annual Readers Choice Awards ceremony in New York. The awards honor industry suppliers that lead the way in product and service. Nominees and award recipients were chosen in two rounds of voting by Travel Weekly's audience of travel professionals. More than 15,000 voters cast their ballots to select last year's winners.

Also in 2016, Travel Weekly recognized Enterprise Holdings with three Magellan Awards in the ground transportation categories. National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car each received a Gold Magellan Award in the loyalty program and ad campaign categories, respectively. Enterprise Rent-A-Car received a Silver Magellan Award in the promotional video category.

National Car Rental, Enterprise Rent-A-Car andAlamo Rent A Car claimed three of the top five spots for car rental in the 2016Travel + LeisureWorld's Best Awards, which showcase the destinations, companies and brands that define the very best in travel as voted on by Travel + Leisure readers. National ranked No. 1 in the "Car-Rental Companies" category, followed by Enterprise at No. 2 and Alamo at No. 5, based on reader ratings across five characteristics: vehicle selection, vehicle availability, car rental location, service and value.

Enterprise Holdings' brands were also honored by several other top business and leisure travel organizations in 2016, including:

The American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA) selected Enterprise Holdings as the 2016 ASTA Car Rental Company of the Year for going above and beyond in caring for their customers;

The Beat , a daily travel business e-newsletter, named National Car Rental the 2016 Most Admired Car Rental Company as part of its 9 th Annual Beat Readers' Choice Awards;

a daily travel business e-newsletter, named National Car Rental the 2016 Most Admired Car Rental Company as part of its 9 Annual Beat Readers' Choice Awards; Business Travel News named National Car Rental and Enterprise Rent-A-Car the top preferred car rental brands for business travel in its second annual Car Rental Brand and Ground Transportation Survey of corporate travel buyers;

named National Car Rental and Enterprise Rent-A-Car the top preferred car rental brands for business travel in its second annual Car Rental Brand and Ground Transportation Survey of corporate travel buyers; Business Traveler USA magazine selected National Car Rental as the Best Car Rental Company in North America in its 28 th Annual 2016 Best in Business Travel Awards; and

magazine selected National Car Rental as the Best Car Rental Company in in its 28 Annual 2016 Best in Business Travel Awards; and Recommend magazine awarded Enterprise Rent-A-Car silver in the car rental category of its 20th Annual Readers' Choice Awards.

Enterprise Holdings was also awardedBest Fleetand BestInternational Car Rentalfrom travAlliancemedia in 2016. The Enterprise Rent-A-Car and National Car Rental brands tied for highest customer experience among car rental companies in the 2016Temkin Experience Ratings. In addition,MONEY MagazineawardedEnterprise Rent-A-Car with its Platinum Best in Travel award, and Alamo Rent A Car with its Gold award in 2016. Enterprise Rent-A-Car also received theU.S. Travelers' Choice Awardfrom TripAdvisor.

"These recognitions underscore the hard work and dedication our employees invest to meet the diverse needs of our customers, from families to business and leisure travelers around the world," Stubblefield added. "In 2017, our top priority will continue to be creating the best car rental experience for travelers."

For more information about Enterprise Holdings, visit www.enterpriseholdings.com. This press release and car rental industry news are available in the Enterprise Holdings Press Room. The Enterprise Holdings Press Room also includes Fact Sheets for car rental brands and business divisions as well as awards and other reports.

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, together offer a total transportation solution, including extensive car rental and car-sharing services, truck rental, corporate fleet management and retail car sales. Combined, these businesses accounted for more than $20.9 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2016. Enterprise Holdings' regional subsidiaries and Enterprise Fleet Management currently employ more than 97,000 worldwide.



Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one ofAmerica's Largest Private Companies. In addition, among all North American car rental companies, it has the lowest leverage ratio and is the only one with an investment-grade rating. Furthermore, if it were publicly traded, Enterprise Holdings would rank onFortune'slist of the 500 largest American public companies. In addition, Enterprise Holdings not only accounts for the largest airport market share in the U.S., but its domestic rental fleet also is one of the newest in the industry. The company's affiliate,Enterprise Fleet Management, provides full-service fleet management to companies, government agencies and organizations operating medium-sized fleets of 20 or more vehicles, as well as those seeking an alternative to employee reimbursement programs. Other transportation services marketed under the Enterprise brand name include Enterprise CarShare, Enterprise Rideshare, Enterprise Car Sales, Enterprise Truck Rental, Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise, Zimride by Enterprise and Enterprise Flex-E-Rent.

Logo- http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/402849/enterprise_holdings_brands_logo.jpg

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/458296/Enterprise_Holdings_Travel_Weekly_Readers_Choice.jpg