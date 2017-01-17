BUFFALO, NY--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: RAND) ("Rand"), a venture capital company whose focus is to make investments in companies with emerging product, service or technology concepts, today announced that Allen ("Pete") F. Grum, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel P. Penberthy, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating at the Noble Financial Capital Markets 13 th Annual Investor Conference (NobleCon13) on Monday, January 30, 2017 in Boca Raton, Florida.

The Company's presentation will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET. A high-definition, video webcast of RAND's presentation and a copy of the presentation materials will be available on the Company's web site, www.randcapital.com. You will require a Microsoft SilverLight viewer (a free download from the presentation link) to participate. The webcast and presentation will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the conference.

ABOUT RAND CAPITAL

Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) provides investors the ability to participate in venture capital opportunities through an investment in the Company's stock. Rand is a Business Development Company (BDC), and its wholly-owned subsidiary is licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC). Rand focuses its investments in early or expansion stage companies with strong leadership that are bringing to market new or unique products, technologies or services that have a high potential for growth. Additional information can be found at the Company's website where it regularly posts information: www.randcapital.com.

Contacts:



Company:

Allen F. ("Pete") Grum

President and CEO

Phone: 716.853.0802

Email: pgrum@randcapital.com



Investors:

Deborah K. Pawlowski / Karen L. Howard

Kei Advisors LLC

Phone: 716.843.3908 / 716.843.3942

Email: dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com / khoward@keiadvisors.com