

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Continental Holdings Inc. (UAL) reported earnings for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $562 million, or $1.78 per share. This was lower than $934 million, or $2.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.1% to $9.05 billion. This was up from $9.04 billion last year.



United Continental Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $562 Mln. vs. $934 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -39.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.78 vs. $2.54 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -29.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.73 -Revenue (Q4): $9.05 Bln vs. $9.04 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.1%



