MAYWOOD, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- Jaclyn, Inc. (OTCQX: JCLY) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended November 30, 2016.

Net sales for the three-month period ended November 30, 2016 were $46,562,000 compared to $42,642,000 for the three-month period ended November 30, 2015. The Company reported third quarter ended November 30, 2016 net earnings of $260,000, or $.12 per diluted share, compared to net earnings in last year's third quarter of $242,000, or $.11 per diluted share.

Net sales for the nine-month period ended November 30, 2016 were $118,151,000 compared to $123,078,000 for the same period last year. Net loss for the nine-month period ended November 30, 2016 was $153,000, or $.07 per diluted share. This compares to net earnings of $155,000, or $.07 per diluted share, in the comparable nine-month period last year.

Note: This press release contains information concerning, among other things, our future plans and objectives that is or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. However, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, trends, performance or achievements, or industry trends and results, to differ materially from the future results, trends, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions; competition; potential changes in customer spending; acceptance of our product offerings and designs; the variability of consumer spending resulting from changes in domestic economic activity; a highly promotional retail environment; any significant variations between actual amounts and the amounts estimated for those matters identified as our critical accounting estimates as well as other significant accounting estimates made in the preparation of our financial statements; and the impact of current and potential hostilities in various parts of the world; as well as other geopolitical concerns. You are urged to consider all such factors. In light of the uncertainty inherent in such forward-looking statements, you should not consider their inclusion to be a representation that such forward-looking matters will be achieved. We assume no obligation for updating any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

Jaclyn, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of apparel, women's sleepwear, infants' and children's apparel, handbags, premium incentives and related accessories. Website: jaclyninc.com.

JACLYN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Third Quarter Nine Months Ended November 30, Ended November 30, ------------------------- -------------------------- 2016 2015 2016 2015 ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Net Sales $ 46,562,000 $ 42,642,000 $118,151,000 $123,078,000 Net Earnings (Loss) $ 260,000 $ 242,000 $ (153,000) $ 155,000 Net Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Diluted $ .12 $ .11 $ (.07) $ .07 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted 2,194,000 2,280,000 2,194,000 2,280,000

Company Contact:

Anthony Christon

Chief Financial Officer

Jaclyn, Inc.

(201) 909-6000



