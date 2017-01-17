Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Norway Maria Project Panorama Oil and Gas Upstream Analysis Report" report to their offering.
Norway Maria Project Panorama report presents a comprehensive overview of the asset. This upstream report includes detailed qualitative and quantitative information on the asset, provides a full economic assessment and reflects several parameters including (but not limited to) geological profile, asset development and specific challenges. Based on this analysis, future outlook for the asset is presented with possible trends and related scenarios identifying upside/downside potential.
Scope
Overview of the asset based on an analysis of the economic indicators
Key financial indicators including Net Present Value and Internal Rate of Return
Review of factors affecting the economic outcome of the field including development overview, geology, challenges, reserves and production with qualitative perspective on of the overall assets life with our analysis on the asset's future outlook
Detailed production profile for the asset, giving annual output rates for each commodity produced
Cash flow statements from our economic analysis of the asset including capital expenditures, operating expenditures and tax liability
Individual valuations for equity holders
Sensitivity analysis for asset value considering a range of factors
Key Topics Covered:
1 Tables Figures
2 Project Panorama
3 Project Update
4 Outlook
5 Asset Summary
6 Development Overview
7 Geology
8 Challenges
9 Reserves and Production
10 Economic Analysis
11 Appendix
