WEST JORDAN, UT--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - In a move to continuously enhance member experience and provide innovative mobile banking tools, Mountain America Credit Union today announced eligible members may now view their FICO
"We believe an informed membership is an empowered membership," said Mike Turner, senior vice president of lending at Mountain America. "FICO
FICO
About Mountain America Credit Union
Mountain America Credit Union has more than $5.9 billion in assets and serves more than 700,000 members, wherever they are, through online and mobile banking, 86 branches in five states, and provides access to more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs and 5,000 shared-branching locations nationwide. With credit union roots dating back to the 1930s, Mountain America has become a tradition for many members, offering a variety of financial products and services for consumers and businesses, including savings accounts, auto loans, checking accounts, mortgage loans, business checking, student loans, SBA loans, and retirement options. Visit http://www.macu.com for more information.
About the FICO
With over 10 billion FICO
About FICO
FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 165 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.
