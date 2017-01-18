

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Continental Holdings Inc. (UAL) Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter profit that trumped Wall Street estimates driven by revenue growth.



United's fourth-quarter profit dropped to $397 million or $1.26 per share from $823 million or $2.24 per share last year.



Excluding special items, adjusted earnings dropped to $1.78 per share from $2.54 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenue improved slightly to $9.05 billion from $9.04 billion in the year-ago period. Wall Street expected revenues of $9.03 billion.



Total operating expense increased 1.2 percent from the prior-year quarter to $8.05 billion.



Passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) decreased 1.6 percent and consolidated yield decreased 1.2 percent compared to last year.



'We saw meaningful improvement in the pricing and demand environment in the quarter,' said Scott Kirby, president of United Airlines. 'Looking forward, we anticipate first-quarter consolidated unit revenues to be approximately flat, marking the fourth straight quarter of sequential quarter-over-quarter improvement.'



UAL closed Tuesday's trading at $73.74, down $0.58 or 0.78%, on the NYSE. The stock further dropped $1.49 or 2.02% in the after-hours trade.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX